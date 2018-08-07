Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Hart enjoying vibe at Burnley after ending 12-year Man City stay

425   //    07 Aug 2018, 22:11 IST
Joe Hart
Joe Hart playing for England in 2017

Joe Hart hailed the vibe at new club Burnley after joining Sean Dyche's side to conclude a 12-year spell at Manchester City.

Hart, capped 75 times by England, won two Premier League titles with City but fell out of favour following the 2016 appointment of Pep Guardiola.

The 31-year-old has signed an initial two-year contract at Turf Moor, where he will compete for the gloves with fellow England internationals Tom Heaton and Nick Pope.

With Pope sidelined after undergoing surgery on a dislocated shoulder and Heaton battling to recover from a calf injury, Hart could make his debut in Thursday's Europa League tie at Istanbul Basaksehir.

And Hart is keen to get started at Burnley after spending the past two years out on loan at Serie A and West Ham.

"It's definitely the right time for me to move on," Hart told Burnley's official website. "[City] are doing fantastic and I'm very happy for them. They need to go on and do their thing and I need to do mine.

"I feel good. I feel like I'm in the right place and I feel like this is my time to kick on now. I didn't really think this was going to be an option. There is a fantastic goalkeeping department but there was a slot for me and I really feel like I can do something and help this club go in the direction it wants to go.

"Everything has really impressed me. I've heard such good things about the atmosphere. They say it's priceless but to be part of a team where everyone is pushing in the same direction is not as normal as you would expect it to be.

"I heard that was the vibe and I've come here, first day, and you can just see it. It just stinks of it. Everyone wants to play for each other, everyone wants to win and everyone wants to do their best."

Pope pipped Hart to a space in England's World Cup squad, with Heaton having also earned international honours after joining Burnley, and the four-time Golden Glove winner sees his switch as the best move to get his career back on track.

"I needed to get out on a permanent move this summer, that was the plan," Hart added. "I was open to anything that came my way and because of circumstances here something popped up.

"It's something I'm excited about. Heats and Popey look like they've got the best out of themselves here and I want to try and do the same.

"Anders [Lindegaard] and Adz [Legzdins] are here as well and I think we’re going to have a lot of respect for each other and try and get the best out of each other and ultimately do the best for Burnley. I have been very impressed with Burnley as a team – I think everyone has.

"It was a fantastic year last year, but there have been a lot of foundations laid to get into the position they got into and it’s something I really want to be a part of and I'm really excited to be here."

