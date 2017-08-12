He would do so well at Barca - Xavi wants Seri at Camp Nou

Having closely followed the progress of the 'African Xavi', the man himself would like to see Jean Michael Seri move to Barcelona from Nice.

by Omnisport News 12 Aug 2017, 16:27 IST

Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri

Xavi believes Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri has the talent to play for Barcelona after following the career of the 'African Xavi'.

The 26-year-old starred as Nice finished third in Ligue 1 last season, with his form reportedly attracting suitors across Europe, while Xavi's interest was piqued by his nickname.

And Seri could take up Xavi's former role at Camp Nou, according to the Barca great, who has been "entranced" by the midfielder's play.

"When I was told that a player from Nice was called the 'African Xavi', I followed him very closely," Xavi told Le Parisien. "I didn't know [Seri] and I was entranced.

"I'm not used to seeing such talent in midfield any more. The short game, long game, tactical intelligence, long-range shooting, personality, organisation of the play... Madre mia!

"He would do so well at Barca. He can play anywhere in the middle. He is fantastic. He has what they call the Barca DNA. No doubt."

16 - Jean Michael Seri has been involved in 16 goals in Ligue 1 2016/17 (7 goals, 9 assists), no other Nice player has done better. Roma? pic.twitter.com/ykvwLESU9w — OptaJean (@OptaJean) June 20, 2017

Although Barca have lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record €222million move, Xavi remains confident that the club will continue to challenge at home and on the continent.

"No - Barca will always be one of the favourites to win all possible trophies," he added.

"We have [Lionel] Messi, the best player in the world; [Luis] Suarez, the best striker; [Gerard] Pique, [Sergio] Busquets, [Andres] Iniesta, the best in their positions.

"[Ernesto] Valverde is a good choice, too. If Barca spend well this summer, they can win everything."

Xavi is now looking to head into coaching as he concludes his playing career with Al Sadd this season.

"This is my last season as a player, here in Qatar," he said. "I'm 38 and, even though I feel good physically, it's time to say goodbye. I'm going to be a coach; that's what attracts me the most."