Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Italy recall Chiellini as Pellegri wins first call-up

Omnisport
NEWS
News
467   //    02 Sep 2018, 03:53 IST
giorgio chiellini - cropped
Giorgio Chiellini in action for Italy

Giorgio Chiellini has returned to the Italy squad for the first time this year for this month's UEFA Nations League matches against Poland and Portugal.

The Juventus defender has not been called up by his country since the World Cup play-off defeat to Sweden in November of last year.

Monaco striker Pietro Pellegri has earned a spot in the senior squad for the first time alongside five other uncapped players.

Cagliari's Alessio Cragno and Nicolo Barella, SPAL defender Manuel Lazzari, Fiorentina's Cristiano Biraghi and Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo have also been included in Roberto Mancini's 31-man group.

Mario Balotelli is among the strikers selected, meaning he could make his first appearance in a competitive international since the 2014 World Cup finals.

Italy face Poland in Bologna on September 7 before travelling to Lisbon to face Portugal three days later.

Italy squad in full:

Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Mattia Perin (Juventus), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino); Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Mattia Caldara (AC Milan), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Domenico Criscito (Genoa), Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea), Manuel Lazzari (SPAL), Alessio Romagnoli (AC Milan), Daniele Rugani (Juventus), Davide Zappacosta (Chelsea); Nicolo Barella (Cagliari), Marco Benassi (Fiorentina), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Roberto Gagliardini (Inter), Jorginho (Chelsea), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Nicolo Zaniolo (Roma); Mario Balotelli (Nice), Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Giacomo Bonaventura (AC Milan), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Pietro Pellegri (Monaco), Simone Zaza (Torino).

Omnisport
NEWS
Chiellini rejoins Italy squad; 17yo Pellegri called up
RELATED STORY
Chiellini and Barzagli extend contracts at Juventus
RELATED STORY
5 unforgettable memories from the 2014 FIFA World Cup 
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho was never the right man to manage...
RELATED STORY
5 former Liverpool players who you don't remember played...
RELATED STORY
Champions League won't take precedence for Chiellini
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Juventus renew Chiellini & Barzagli contracts
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Antonio Conte may be appointed Italy manager
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Best football clubs of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
Chiellini: I thought Ronaldo to Juventus was impossible
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
FA Cup 2018-19
Today CHA LEE 12:15 AM Charnock Richard vs Leek Town
Today PET STA 12:15 AM Peterborough Sports vs Stamford
Today SUN CLI 12:15 AM Sunderland RCA vs Clitheroe
Today SEL KEN 12:15 AM Selby Town vs Kendal Town
Today MOS OSS 12:15 AM Mossley vs Ossett United
Today RAM KID 12:15 AM Ramsbottom United vs Kidsgrove Athletic
Today SQU DRO 12:15 AM Squires Gate vs Droylsden
Today CHA WED 12:15 AM Chasetown vs Wednesfield
Today CLE LOU 12:15 AM Cleethorpes Town vs Loughborough University
Tomorrow RUS CRA 12:15 AM Rusthall vs Cray Wanderers
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us