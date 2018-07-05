Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Kompany: Belgium losing no sleep over Brazil's individual talent

Omnisport
NEWS
News
05 Jul 2018
Kompany - cropped
Belgium captain Vincent Kompany

Vincent Kompany insists Belgium are losing no sleep over Brazil's qualities ahead of the World Cup quarter-final clash on Friday.

While Brazil overcame Mexico in comfortable fashion, Roberto Martinez's side needed Nacer Chadli's 94th-minute strike to progress past Japan.

In the aftermath of Belgium's dramatic victory on Monday, Martinez claimed the Red Devils had nothing to fear heading into the clash with Brazil, adding that it would suit his side not to be considered favourites.

And Kompany, who made his first start of the tournament against Japan after recovering from injury, echoed his manager's thoughts.

"Individually, Brazil are the strongest team in this World Cup," he told reporters.

"That is a compliment but it doesn't affect our chances against them. None of us are going to sleep at night thinking we have already lost to Brazil.

"Defensively they are solid, they win all their defensive duels and in attack, they are not scared to take people on one on one. They always have a key to unlock any situation.

"We are going to look them in the eye. But if we make this a match of individuals, then we'll lose.

"If it becomes a match of individual performances we've got no chance. If we play as a team, if we fight for each other, we can do it and that's what matters to me."

Under Martinez, Belgium have looked to develop a possession-based style, with the former Everton boss often preferring a 3-4-3 system to incorporate the Red Devils' array of attacking talent.

And Kompany affirmed that, despite some shaky defensive displays - as exhibited against Japan - Belgium's players have full belief in the Spaniard's approach.

"We have developed an attractive style of football, we have scored a lot of goals and showed our good side," said Kompany.

"We're constantly improving. We just have to step up to another level against Brazil. At least I hope we can."

