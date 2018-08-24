Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Leipzig hopeful of Lookman deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
174   //    24 Aug 2018, 23:24 IST
Ademola Lookman - cropped
Ademola Lookman celebrates scoring for RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig are willing to wait for Everton forward Ademola Lookman but hope to avoid the stress of deadline-day negotiations.

Lookman, 20, joined the Bundesliga side on loan in January in what head coach Ralf Rangnick described as a "last-second" deal.

The England youth international repaid the patience with five league goals and Leipzig are now eager to tie him down on a permanent basis.

They seem set to face a fight for his signature with Marco Silva urging Everton not to budge, but Rangnick is keeping calm over the tug-of-war.

"We'll see. Let's just wait another week," the Leipzig boss told a media conference.

"When you turn back the time to the last day of the last transfer market, at 2:00pm we didn't even think about a loan of Ademola Lookman. It seemed impossible to get him.

"But four hours later we got the deal done. I said then that it wasn't a last-minute deal but a last-second deal.

"We don't plan to repeat this, because it was a very stressful situation for us. We'll just wait. When Everton wants to keep the player they will tell us. If not we'll see if there's a chance of still getting him."

Lookman is yet to feature for Everton in the Premier League this term.

 

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Everton must convince Lookman to stay - Silva
RELATED STORY
Rangnick wants three new RB Leipzig signings
RELATED STORY
Leipzig, Schalke reject Rudy transfer rumours
RELATED STORY
Forsberg exit ruled out by Rangnick
RELATED STORY
World Cup not an audition for Barca or Madrid, says...
RELATED STORY
Julian Nagelsmann to RB Leipzig : A perfect match?
RELATED STORY
Julian Nagelsmann: The remarkable rise of RB Leipzig
RELATED STORY
Leicester agree deal for Turkey centre-back Soyuncu
RELATED STORY
Hoffenheim tie Kramaric to four-year deal
RELATED STORY
Grujic agrees Liverpool extension, joins Hertha on loan
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
Today WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
Today AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
Today ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
Today HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
Today SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
Today LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
Tomorrow NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us