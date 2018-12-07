×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Maguire will stay at Leicester City, insists Puel

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    07 Dec 2018, 22:59 IST
Maguire_cropped
Leicester City and England defender Harry Maguire.

Claude Puel expects a happy Harry Maguire to remain at Leicester City for the remainder of the season, even if there is interest in the centre-back in January.

The England international was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United in the last transfer window as Jose Mourinho looked to strengthen his defensive options.

However, Maguire made clear his intention to remain at the King Power Stadium for the 2018-19 campaign and Puel does not see the player changing his stance in the near future.

"We cannot ever guarantee, but he decided this summer to remain with us, to play a full season," Puel said.

"He is happy with us, he saw the quality of the team, the ambition, his fantastic team-mates, and of course for Harry or other valuable players of the club, it's important to keep our best players until the end of the season and continue this work.

"In the past, Leicester took the right decisions. We saw this with Riyad Mahrez last season also.

"It was important to maintain the squad until the end of the season, and to keep all our players to play and perform."

Maguire has not featured for Leicester since the 1-0 win at Cardiff City on November 3 due to a knee problem but Puel confirmed he is available for Saturday's clash with Tottenham.

Advertisement

Jamie Vardy will not be involved, however, as he is yet to recover from a groin injury that kept the striker out of the 1-1 draw at Fulham in midweek.

"Jamie will not be available. He has a little pain and I hope he can recover and be available for the next game," the former Southampton boss said.

"We have to be careful and respect that he must rest so that he can come back into the squad."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Puel unaware if Maguire has release clause
RELATED STORY
Fulham vs Leicester City: Match preview, team news |...
RELATED STORY
Puel, Dyche applaud 'professional' Leicester City players
RELATED STORY
5 Best defenders currently in the Premier League 
RELATED STORY
Claude Puel believes Harry Maguire's new contract will...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola on Diaz: If he doesn't want to stay, he has to...
RELATED STORY
Kante criticised by Sarri for trying to 'solve the match'...
RELATED STORY
Attending Srivaddhanaprabha funeral important for...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Leicester City - 4 Things that we learnt from...
RELATED STORY
Maybe I'll stay, maybe I'll leave – De Jong amid Barca,...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 16
Today AFC LIV 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool
Today ARS HUD 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town
Today BUR BRI 08:30 PM Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today CAR SOU 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Southampton
Today MAN FUL 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Fulham
Today WES CRY 08:30 PM West Ham vs Crystal Palace
Today CHE MAN 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester City
Tomorrow LEI TOT 01:15 AM Leicester City vs Tottenham
Tomorrow NEW WOL 09:30 PM Newcastle vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Dec EVE WAT 01:30 AM Everton vs Watford
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us