Mancini bemoans Italy's misfortune in front of goal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    19 Nov 2018, 23:55 IST
RobertoMancini - cropped
Italy head coach Roberto Mancini

Roberto Mancini does not believe his "unlucky" Italy side could have done much more to improve their underwhelming form in front of goal.

The Azzurri have scored just three goals in five games this season and failed to reach the Nations League Finals, with Portugal guaranteed to top their group after a goalless draw between the two teams.

But while Mancini is concerned by this profligacy, he claims Italy have simply been unfortunate in recent matches.

"Of course it is a problem, because if you do not score, you do not win," he told a news conference. "But between the games against Ukraine, Poland and Portugal, we have created 20 chances.

"Against Portugal, for example, the goalkeeper made great saves. There is not much more we can do to score, except throw it in! I think it was a matter of being unlucky.

"It will turn sooner or later. The important thing is that we continue to create and play well in attack."

Despite these issues, Mancini is content he has now settled on a system with Italy and will look to line up with a similar side again against United States on Tuesday.

"If those who played on Saturday are fine, they could all play again," the coach said ahead of the friendly in Belgium. "We will evaluate who will replace the players who have returned home.

"We waited a while to have all the players who were injured in the first matches, players who fitted my plans, like [Marco] Verratti for example."

Omnisport
NEWS
