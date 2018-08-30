Mane targets Liverpool Champions League final return

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane sees no reason why Liverpool cannot make another bid for European glory this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side stormed to the Champions League final in Kiev back in May, only for a shoulder injury suffered by talisman Mohamed Salah to hinder them in a 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid.

Mane was on target during the second half to briefly pull the Premier League team level and, ahead of Thursday's draw for the group stage, the Senegal international feels last season's experience can only be beneficial.

"It was a very big sign for us. It was a bonus for us to learn and get those kinds of experiences," he told Liverpool's official website.

"We have played [big games] already and we know how. Now we have to do the same work on the pitch and the experience we had in the past will help.

"It's very early to speak about it but it's why we’re always here working: to do anything possible.

"We have the quality and everything to go throughout [the tournament], so why not? Why not?"

Liverpool's fate in the draw will be largely determined by the result of the play-off encounter between PAOK and Benfica on Wednesday.

Portuguese giants Benfica have a superior UEFA coefficient to the Reds and would be placed among the second seeds if they beat their Greek opponents.

That would put Liverpool in pot three but a PAOK victory – the tie is locked at 1-1 after the first leg in Portugal – would see Klopp's men take up a place in pot two.