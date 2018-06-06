Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Martinez backs England to shine at World Cup

England have a squad capable of enjoying a strong World Cup campaign in Russia, according to Belgium manager Roberto Martinez.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 06 Jun 2018, 20:26 IST
57
RobertoMartinez - cropped
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez

Roberto Martinez has backed Gareth Southgate's youthful England side to perform strongly at the World Cup in Russia.

Southgate has selected the third-youngest squad for the 2018 tournament, including uncapped teenager Trent Alexander-Arnold.

England's 23-man travelling party are lacking in World Cup experience with just 11 finals appearances among them, but Belgium manager Martinez expects their Group G rivals to impress on the global stage.

"I always followed England very closely," the former Everton boss told Omnisport.

"They are a group of players that now, with the good work of Gareth Southgate, have brought a group of young players he knew very well from his involvement with the under 21s.

"And then he's kept a really good mixture and has given the English team a real clear direction of players playing in a certain way that has allowed them to compete against the best in the world.

"So, I expect England to do really well at the World Cup.

"They are in a really good moment to go into a tournament and carry on the winning feeling that St George's Park has brought to the national teams. 

"We've seen the success with the under 17s, the under 20s. I think it's something that we're going to see going through the senior level."

Belgium face in England in their final group game on June 28 in Kaliningrad.

4 players tipped to shine at the 2018 World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: England's 5 most memorable World Cup moments
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Chelsea stars expected to light up the...
RELATED STORY
Young backs Rashford to 'set the world alight' ahead of...
RELATED STORY
World Cup Preview: England
RELATED STORY
Martinez determined to earn World Cup place
RELATED STORY
5 Past World Cup Moments That Video Technology Would Have...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: How England should line up
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 shocking exclusions from the 23-man squads
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 10 Footballers Who Will Probably Be...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Today IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT NIG CZE
0 - 1
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
09 Jun FIN BEL 09:30 PM
09 Jun EST MOR 09:30 PM
09 Jun SWE PER 10:45 PM
09 Jun DEN MEX 11:30 PM
10 Jun FRA UNI 12:30 AM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018