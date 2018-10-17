×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Miranda scores to give Brazil 1-0 win over Argentina

Associated Press
NEWS
News
31   //    17 Oct 2018, 03:14 IST
AP Image

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Defender Miranda headed in a stoppage-time goal Tuesday to give Brazil a 1-0 win over archrival Argentina in a friendly in Saudi Arabia.

Miranda met a corner from Neymar in the 92nd minute and headed past goalkeeper Sergio Romero to hand Brazil a third victory in the "Superclasico de las Americas."

The match at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah featured few other chances for either team.

Argentina was without superstar Lionel Messi, and striker Paulo Dybala was ineffective up front in a match where players from both teams complained about the heat.

An emotional Miranda dedicated the goal to his wife on the 16th anniversary of their first meeting.

Brazil's next friendly will be in London against Uruguay in November as the team continues preparations for the Copa America tournament it will host next summer.

Argentina's interim coach Lionel Scaloni said the test was positive regardless of the result.

"A lot of players were in their first Superclasico, they will achieve great things," he said. "Doing what we did today we will fight a war against everyone that plays us."

Associated Press
NEWS
Brazil vs Argentina: Teams and Predicted Playing XIs
RELATED STORY
Argentina will analyse how Brazil play - Martinez
RELATED STORY
Neymar pleased Brazil will not face Messi in Argentina clash
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Brazil will win the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Brazil recall Jesus for friendlies vs Argentina and Saudis
RELATED STORY
Argentina and Brazil off the agenda for Messi and Coutinho
RELATED STORY
Brazil vs Mexico: Prediction
RELATED STORY
Kompany trying to hide Belgium's 'fear', says Miranda
RELATED STORY
Jesus scores as Brazil beats Saudi Arabia 2-0 in friendly
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi's future with Argentina depends on his decision
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us