Nations League not a priority for developing Italy - Mancini

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    14 Oct 2018, 00:23 IST
Roberto Mancini - cropped
Italy head coach Roberto Mancini.

Roberto Mancini does not fear Nations League relegation with his Italy rebuild geared solely toward next year's Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Ex-Manchester City manager Mancini has won just one of six matches since taking charge earlier this year and none of the past five.

A solitary point from last month's meetings with Poland and Portugal has left the Azzurri bottom of their Nations League group and at risk of slipping into League B.

Mancini is reluctant to place emphasis on present results, insisting he is focused purely on regeneration as Italy seek to heal the wounds of missing the World Cup.

"This journey started in May. The objective is to build the team and get it ready for Euro 2020," Mancini told a news conference.

"When we started, our goal was to rebuild the side and make a good impression in the Nations League, but that is it. It's impossible to build a new team in five games.

"When we find a group that can do great things we will not have many problems forming a team for the Euros.

"The Nations League was created to give more value to matches, but I don't see the need to make drama out of it. We will try to win but it doesn't change anything."

Captain and veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini concurred with his head coach, calling for Sunday's clash with Poland to be assessed in view of the team's longer-term ambitions.

"It's not a final, it's not a play-off, it's just an important push towards Euro 2020. There is a long way to go yet," the Juventus man added.

Italy's final Nations League assignment after the Poland trip is a visit from European champions Portugal on November 17.

