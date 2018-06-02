Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

North American 2026 World Cup bid outscores Morocco's

FIFA will make a decision on the 2026 World Cup host in mid-June, but the North American bid received a strong evaluation.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 02 Jun 2018, 05:21 IST
173
world cup trophy-cropped
The FIFA World Cup trophy

The North American bid for the 2026 World Cup outscored Morocco's, but both will be considered by FIFA to host the showpiece tournament.

FIFA confirmed Friday both bids had passed the evaluation ahead of a decision being made June 13.

But the bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico received a better score than Morocco.

The United 2026 bid was given a score of four out of five, while Morocco 2026 managed a 2.7.

"As FIFA's flagship tournament, taking place only every four years, the FIFA World Cup also acts as a hub of sporting innovation, with a responsibility to push new boundaries in terms of sports-related technology and engagement," part of the report read.

"The United 2026 bid has a clear lead in this area, with all major infrastructure already in place, allowing FIFA to focus on a number of exciting initiatives relating to sports science, fan engagement, multimedia interaction and other new forms of digitalisation.

"The amount of new infrastructure required for the Morocco 2026 bid to become reality cannot be overstated.

"While this is covered in the report in regard to many of the bid's individual components, the Bid Evaluation Task Force considers it its duty to emphasise the significant overall risk, on a compounded basis, of a bid that has so many facilities (from stadiums and training sites to major transport infrastructure and accommodation projects) that would need to be built or completely renovated."

The report also said the United 2026 bid had forecast revenues of $14.3billion, compared to Morocco's $7.2billion.

FIFA: N America World Cup bid outscores 'high risk' Morocco
RELATED STORY
Trump makes appeal for 2026 World Cup in North America
RELATED STORY
FIFA subjects 2026 Morocco World Cup bid to fresh scrutiny
RELATED STORY
N. American World Cup bid hopes economics outweigh politics
RELATED STORY
FIFA Council approves open vote for 2026 World Cup
RELATED STORY
FIFA urged to let Morocco proceed to 2026 World Cup vote
RELATED STORY
FIFA queries Morocco World Cup bid, to make 2nd inspection
RELATED STORY
We will be watching – Donald Trump makes World Cup appeal...
RELATED STORY
FIFA has hectic month of football politics before World Cup
RELATED STORY
Trump threatens countries who don't back US World Cup bid
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
FT IND CHI
5 - 0
04 Jun IND KEN 08:00 PM
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT AUS CZE
4 - 0
06 Jun BEL HUN 10:30 PM
07 Jun BEL EGY 12:15 AM
08 Jun ENG COS 12:30 AM
08 Jun KOR BOL 12:40 AM
08 Jun POR ALG 12:45 AM
08 Jun ICE GHA 01:30 AM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018