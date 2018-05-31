Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Peru captain Guerrero cleared to play at World Cup

Peru's Paolo Guerrero will be allowed to play at the World Cup after a Swiss court suspended his ban from football to consider his appeal.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 31 May 2018, 20:42 IST
95
paolo guerrero - cropped
Paolo Guerrero, who has been cleared to play at the World Cup

Paolo Guerrero has been cleared to play at the World Cup following a decision by a Swiss tribunal relating to his drugs ban.

The court in Lausanne has agreed to provisionally suspend the Peru captain's 14-month ban from football while it considers his appeal against the sanction imposed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

A statement issued by the tribunal confirmed Guerrero, who is Peru's captain, will therefore be free to play at Russia 2018.

Edwin Oviedo, president of the Peruvian Football Federation, described the news as bringing "immense joy... for all Peruvian people".

"What better way to unite the whole country, through news that makes all Peruvians happy," he added in a statement.

The forward was given an initial 12-month ban after testing positive for cocaine metabolite after a World Cup qualifier against Argentina in October 2017.

That suspension was halved by FIFA following an appeal but CAS then extended it to 14 months after a request by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

FIFPro, the world footballer's union, called on FIFA to reduce a ban they considered "unfair and disproportionate" and allow the 34-year-old to play at the World Cup.

France's Hugo Lloris, Australia's Mile Jedinak and Denmark's Simon Kjaer, the captains of the three teams Peru will face in Group C, wrote to football's governing body in support of Guerrero's appeal.

In a statement, FIFPro said it was "delighted" by the outcome but expressed regret that the Flamengo striker must face proceedings after the finals.

"Both FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport agreed that Guerrero did not intend to cheat. Nor, they both agreed, was there any performance-enhancing effect," it said.

"While Guerrero has won a temporary reprieve from the Swiss federal court, it is unfortunate that he has to endure such a protracted legal wrangle that is still not over.

"FIFPro reiterates its call for FIFA and other football stakeholders to immediately review anti-doping rules in football in order to protect the rights of professional players."

Swiss federal judge clears Peru captain to play at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Peru captain Guerrero banned from World Cup in doping case
RELATED STORY
Drugs ban rules Peru captain Guerrero out of World Cup
RELATED STORY
Lloris, Jedinak and Kjaer ask FIFA to allow Guerrero to...
RELATED STORY
Peru captain at sports court for World Cup doping case
RELATED STORY
Rival captains back Guerrero in bid to lift World Cup ban
RELATED STORY
FIFPro appeals to FIFA over Guerrero World Cup ban
RELATED STORY
Peru president urges help for Guerrero to fight WCup ban
RELATED STORY
Pizarro left off Peru's World Cup squad despite Guerrero ban
RELATED STORY
Yotun: There's a lot of injustice, Guerrero is innocent
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
PP MOL CON
04 Jun SER CHI 11:30 PM
05 Jun ITA NET 12:15 AM
05 Jun MOR SLO 01:30 AM
05 Jun KAZ AZE 07:30 PM
05 Jun KAZ AZE 07:30 PM
05 Jun RUS TUR 09:30 PM
05 Jun RUS TUR 09:30 PM
05 Jun ROM FIN 11:00 PM
05 Jun LUX GEO 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018