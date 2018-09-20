Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pochettino unwilling to risk Alli fitness

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20 Sep 2018
delealli - cropped
Dele Alli with Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino will not rush Dele Alli back into first-team action this weekend despite the England midfielder returning to training on Thursday.

Alli missed Spurs' defeats to Liverpool and Inter after sustaining a hamstring injury during the international break.

The 2-1 reverse at San Siro on Tuesday was a third successive defeat for Tottenham in all competitions, but Pochettino is not prepared to risk Alli's long-term fitness just to try to end their miserable run.

"We still we need to wait until tomorrow [Friday] to assess whether he will be part of the squad," he told a media conference on Thursday ahead of this weekend's trip to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

"Today was a recovery day for everyone, it's difficult to assess him to see if he is ready or not to play.

"[On Friday] we will see if it is possible for him to help the team or if we need to wait a few days more to involve him in the competition.

"We are never going to put ourselves or our interests in front of taking risks for a player. It's impossible.

"We are never going to take a risk and put a player in because we need to win. The most important thing is getting players on the pitch, but we need to feel they are 100 per cent.

"Football is a sport [in which] you always assume the risk, but if you are conscious to take a risk it is impossible for us to take that decision."

Moussa Sissoko is also back in training for Spurs after a similar injury, but goalkeeper Hugo Lloris remains sidelined with a thigh issue.

