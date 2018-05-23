Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Sarri thanked by Napoli chief De Laurentiis amid Ancelotti reports

    Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis thanked coach Maurizio Sarri in a social media message amid reports the Italian is departing.

    News 23 May 2018, 21:57 IST
    Aurelio De Laurentiis Maurizio Sarri
    Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis with coach Maurizio Sarri

    Maurizio Sarri has been thanked for his efforts at Napoli by president Aurelio De Laurentiis amid reports Carlo Ancelotti is set to take over at the club.

    Napoli finished as Serie A runners-up in 2017-18 despite posting a club-record 91 points, Juventus winning the Scudetto for the seventh year in a row.

    Sarri, linked with succeeding Antonio Conte at Chelsea, has refused to commit his future to Napoli and De Laurentiis suggested after the season-ending win over Crotone time was running out for the coach.

    And in a social media message posted on Wednesday, De Laurentiis gave the clearest indication yet that there will be an imminent change of coach at Stadio San Paolo.

    "I'd like to thank Maurizio Sarri for his valuable contribution to the Napoli cause," De Laurentiis wrote on Twitter.

    "He brought joy and prestige to Napoli and fans all over the world with an entertaining brand of football that drew praise from all quarters. Well done, Maurizio."

    Sarri has run out of time – Napoli chief De Laurentiis
    Sarri: Contract talks to take place amid Chelsea reports
    Chelsea Transfer Round-Up: Blues close in on new boss and...
    De Laurentiis accepts Sarri may leave Napoli
    De Laurentiis hopes Sarri stays but says he can't hold...
    Zola denies he will join Sarri at Chelsea next season
    5 managers who could take over from Antonio Conte
    Real Madrid suffer blow in Neymar pursuit, Arsenal and...
    No offers from Chelsea or Zenit, says Sarri's agent
    5 clubs renowned for fielding foreign players
