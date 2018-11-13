×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Susanna Dinnage to replace Scudamore as Premier League chief executive

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13 Nov 2018, 22:39 IST
susanna dinnage - cropped
Susanna Dinnage, who is to become the new chief executive of the Premier League

The Premier League has announced the appointment of Susanna Dinnage as its new chief executive.

Dinnage, known best for her role as global president of the Discovery network's Animal Planet, will assume her new role early in the new year.

She replaces Richard Scudamore, who confirmed in June that he would be stepping down after 19 years as the Premier League's executive chairman.

"We had a very strong field, but Susanna was the outstanding choice given her track record in managing complex businesses through transformation and digital disruption," said Bruce Buck, chairman of Chelsea and the Premier League's Nominations Committee.

"She is a leading figure in the broadcasting industry, a proven business executive and a great developer of people. She is ideally suited to the role and we are confident she will be able to take the Premier League on to new heights.

"Richard Scudamore, having provided exceptional stewardship for almost 20 years, will leave us at the end of the year in great shape and with an excellent executive team and board able to fully support Susanna."

Dinnage added: "I am excited at the prospect of taking on this fantastic role.

"The Premier League means so much to so many people. It represents the pinnacle of professional sport and the opportunity to lead such a dynamic and inspirational organisation is a great privilege.

"With the support of clubs and the team, I look forward to extending the success of the League for many years to come."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Premier League hires Discovery's Susanna Dinnage as CEO
RELATED STORY
Loans to be limited under new FIFA proposal
RELATED STORY
5 Best Brazilians to ever grace the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Premier League forwards of all-time
RELATED STORY
Why is the Premier League better than other top European...
RELATED STORY
Unwanted records in the English Premier League
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Barcelona target Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
3 most valuable players right now in the Premier League |...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 6-1 Southampton: 5 things observed |...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 1-1 Wolves: 4 things we noticed | Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us