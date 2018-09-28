Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Torreira becomes crazy on the pitch, claims Sokratis

28 Sep 2018
Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira

Arsenal's Lucas Torreira "becomes crazy" when he enters the pitch and the defensive midfielder's shift in mentality is "like Transformers", according to Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Since joining the club for €30million from Sampdoria in July, Torreira has started just one of Arsenal's Premier League matches, playing the full 90 minutes of a 2-0 win over Everton at the Emirates.

Despite his struggle to hold down a place in Unai Emery's first team, Torreira has had a big impact on team-mate Sokratis, who has been ever-present for the Gunners in the league this season.

"When he is off the pitch he is so calm but when he is on the pitch it is like Transformers - he becomes crazy!" Sokratis told the club's official website.

"He works very well. He is small but he is strong enough.

"I like him very much because he gives everything, he tries to defend every time and when we have players who do this work in front of us, it is very important."

After suffering back-to-back defeats in their opening two games of the season, Arsenal have recovered their form and put together a sequence of four Premier League victories.

Sokratis said improvements in defence were key to Arsenal's resurgence and indicated that Emery's side is beginning to gel.

"[The defensive unit] is getting better and better every month," said the Greece international.

"It is not just the defence but the whole team: how we work, tactically, in the offence and the defence.

"We are getting better."

