×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Tuchel: PSG interested in Weigl

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    29 May 2019, 06:44 IST
JulianWeigl-cropped
Borussia Dortmund star Julian Weigl

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel said the Ligue 1 champions are interested in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl.

Weigl has been a target for PSG since Tuchel's arrival at the start of 2018-19 after working under the German boss at Bundesliga outfit Dortmund.

The 23-year-old Germany international revealed he considered a PSG transfer in January, but was told to stay by Dortmund.

Tuchel – who is desperate to bolster his squad after PSG won Ligue 1 but fell short in the Champions League – was asked about Weigl at the French Open on Tuesday.

Speaking to Eurosport Germany with Boris Becker, Tuchel said: "Of course [we're interested]. Julian is always an interesting player."

Weigl – who arrived from 1860 Munich in 2015 – made 18 Bundesliga appearances and scored one goal as Dortmund finished runners-up to Bayern Munich.

PSG sensation Kylian Mbappe was also a topic of conversation for Tuchel amid question marks over the World Cup-winning forward.

Mbappe – a reported target for Real Madrid – hinted he could be tempted by a "new project", while Tuchel has refused to offer guarantees over his future.

Advertisement

The 20-year-old scored a Ligue 1-high 33 goals as PSG retained their crown, and 39 in all competitions.

"Kylian has an unshakable confidence in him. I never saw that," Tuchel said. "It could be mistaken for arrogance, but for him, it's total confidence, which is normal when you know he wants to become the best player in the world."

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Reports: Manchester United and PSG in £100 million battle for Bundesliga star
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich, Chelsea or PSG - where next for Allegri?
RELATED STORY
Why sacking Niko Kovac might not be the best solution for Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
Bayern Transfer news: Bayern Munich are interested in Leroy Sane?
RELATED STORY
Bayern's Kovac not interested in sack speculation
RELATED STORY
Jovic not interested in Barcelona, claims father
RELATED STORY
Reconsidering Goals: Borrusia Dortmund's campaign thus far
RELATED STORY
Report: Barcelona's move for attacker becoming complicated as price tag increases amid interest from Real Madrid and PSG
RELATED STORY
Dortmund boss Favre rages at VAR 'scandal' in Revierderby 'disgrace'
RELATED STORY
5 Best Goalkeepers in Bundesliga - SK Awards 2018/19 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us