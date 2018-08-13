Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Tuchel unaware of PSG deal for Kehrer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
261   //    13 Aug 2018, 11:10 IST
ThiloKehrer-cropped
Schalke defender Thilo Kehrer

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel was unable to confirm a deal for Thilo Kehrer after the French champions reached an agreement with Schalke.

German defender Kehrer is poised to join PSG for a reported fee of €37million, Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel confirmed.

The 21-year-old started 27 Bundesliga matches last season and while he agreed a contract extension, Kehrer is on the verge of a Paris switch.

Tuchel was asked about Kehrer following Sunday's 3-0 Ligue 1 win over Caen and the German told reporters: "I can't confirm [for Kehrer to come at PSG].

"We are in touch with the player but I'm not sure if it's a definitive move. You have to ask the sport director [Antero Henrique]."

It was a winning start for former Borussia Dortmund boss Tuchel, whose Ligue 1 debut went to plan thanks to Neymar, Adrien Rabiot and Timothy Weah.

With Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe absent for the league opener, Neymar – making his first Ligue 1 appearance since February – played centrally in attack and broke the deadlock in the 10th minute.

"It was a possibility for him [Neymar] to start the game from the beginning and play some minutes up front," Tuchel said. "It's not the same intensity than on a wing.

"But Cavani will be back and Timothy also is playing some games. It was a tough decision for Timothy because he played every game since the last five weeks. But it is necessary for Neymar to play, because for him and for the other players who came back lately, it's still a preparation time.

"This time starts now for them but, at the same time, the season is starting. That's why it's a difficult moment. That's why we decided Neymar to play as a number nine."

Tuchel was not the only Ligue 1 debutant against Caen after legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon made his bow, keeping a clean sheet in the French capital.

Speaking afterwards, the 40-year-old former Juventus captain said: "I am very happy for the win and because it's the second time we don't concede any goals.

"I would like to say thank you to all my team-mates because they welcomed me so well, as the directors did and also the fans."

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Thilo Kehrer set for reported €37m PSG switch, Schalke...
RELATED STORY
Tuchel expects Cavani to stay amid Real Madrid rumours
RELATED STORY
Boateng in talks with PSG, confirms Rummenigge
RELATED STORY
Tuchel uncertain over Rabiot's PSG future
RELATED STORY
It'll be hard for Tuchel to get our players – Kovac...
RELATED STORY
Boateng trains with Bayern amid PSG and Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Possible destinations for Robert Lewandowski
RELATED STORY
Effenberg urges Boateng to join PSG
RELATED STORY
Leicester agree deal for Turkey centre-back Soyuncu
RELATED STORY
Axel Witsel agrees Borussia Dortmund deal
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Bundesliga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
25 Aug BAY HOF 12:00 AM Bayern München vs Hoffenheim
25 Aug HER NUR 07:00 PM Hertha BSC vs Nürnberg
25 Aug WER HAN 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Hannover 96
25 Aug FRE EIN 07:00 PM Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
25 Aug WOL SCH 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Schalke 04
25 Aug FOR AUG 07:00 PM Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Augsburg
25 Aug BOR BAY 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen
26 Aug MAI STU 07:00 PM Mainz 05 vs Stuttgart
26 Aug BOR RB- 09:30 PM Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us