Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Umtiti: It would be fantastic if Griezmann came to Barca

Samuel Umtiti would welcome Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona, but insisted it was not something he discussed with his France team-mate.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 05 Jun 2018, 07:10 IST
1.08K
GriezmannUmtiti - Cropped
France duo Antoine Griezmann and Samuel Umtiti

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann would be a fantastic addition for Barcelona, according to defender Samuel Umtiti.

Griezmann, 27, continues to be linked with a move to the LaLiga champions, with the France international expected to announce his future before the World Cup.

His international team-mate Umtiti – who signed a five-year deal with Barca on Monday – said Griezmann would be a welcome recruit at Camp Nou.

However, the 24-year-old said he had no discussions with Griezmann about his future.

"I talk a lot with Griezmann but not about this topic. We talk about Playstation, food, everything, but not about this," Umtiti told a news conference.

"He is a great player and could help any team in the world. If he wants to come here, it would be fantastic."

Another player linked to Barca is Sevilla's French defender Clement Lenglet.

Umtiti said he liked what he saw from the 22-year-old, who has spent the past season and a half at Sevilla.

"I watch every game because football is my life and I think Lenglet is a great player," he said.

"I like how he plays and, in terms of if Barcelona will sign him or not, you have to talk to the managers, but I really like how he plays."

Barcelona Football
Griezmann could help Barcelona a lot, says Umtiti
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: Umtiti confirms Man United...
RELATED STORY
Umtiti commits to Barcelona to 2023
RELATED STORY
5 potential replacements for Samuel Umtiti if he leaves...
RELATED STORY
Neymar returning to Barca would be 'weird', says Iniesta
RELATED STORY
Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: Do Barca really need Griezmann?
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Antoine Griezmann should stay at Atletico...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Barcelona will become unstoppable if they...
RELATED STORY
Umtiti keen to extend Barcelona contract
RELATED STORY
Simeone sternly rejects Griezmann to Barca speculation
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
FT IND KEN
3 - 0
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT ARM MOL
0 - 0
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
09 Jun SER BOL 09:30 PM
09 Jun FIN BEL 09:30 PM
09 Jun SWE PER 10:45 PM
09 Jun DEN MEX 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018