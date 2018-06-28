Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

We deserved to go out – Germany

Omnisport
NEWS
News
timowerner-cropped
Germany striker Timo Werner

The German Football Association (DFB) has apologised to the nation the morning after Joachim Low's side were sensationally knocked out of the World Cup with a 2-0 defeat to South Korea.

Sweden's 3-0 victory over Mexico ensured Germany finished bottom of Group F and were eliminated in the opening round of a World Cup for the first time since 1938.

Germany's failure to progress beyond the group stage mirrored that of three of the previous four world champions: Spain in 2014, Italy in 2010, and France in 2002.

The DFB Twitter account posted a message saying: "Dear fans! We are just as disappointed as you!

"A World Cup is only every four years, and we had planned so much. We are sorry that we did not play like world champions. Therefore, we are deserved to be eliminated, as bitter as it is.

"Your support was great, in Germany and in the stadiums. In Rio 2014 we celebrated together. But sports also include defeat and recognition when the opponents were better."

Head coach Low's contract with Die Mannschaft runs until 2022, but the 58-year-old wouldn't be drawn on his future in the job after the defeat in Kazan.

The DFB made no comment on future plans for Low or the team, instead wishing their opponents well.

"We congratulate Sweden and Mexico on getting ahead and South Korea on yesterday's win," the message continued.

"Thanks to Russia for the hospitality!"

World Cup 2018: 3 things we learned from the Germany...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Germany vs Sweden, 3 key battles that...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Germany are knocked out of the 2018...
RELATED STORY
Sweden with chance to take out another big name: Germany
RELATED STORY
Kroos scores late to give Germany 2-1 win over Sweden
RELATED STORY
4 legends who deserved to win the Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Germany crashed out
RELATED STORY
Germany 0-2 South Korea: 5 Talking Points as Germany...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 players to watch out for in South Korea...
RELATED STORY
Socceroos have deserved more at World Cup – Skoko
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us