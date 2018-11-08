×
Wilson gets England spot ahead of Rooney's curtain call

NEWS
News
17   //    08 Nov 2018, 20:09 IST
Callum Wilson - cropped
Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson.

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson has been handed a maiden England call-up for this month's games against the United States and Croatia, with former captain Wayne Rooney making his international farewell.

The Football Association announced last week that the friendly versus the USA would be played in Rooney's honour, with the ex-Manchester United and Everton star set to win his 120th and final cap in a substitute cameo.

England's all-time record goalscorer has enjoyed something of a renaissance with MLS club DC United this year, while the Wayne Rooney Foundation will benefit from fundraising initiatives at the match.

Wilson has twice had his career derailed by serious knee injuries but has been in fine form this season, scoring six times in 11 Premier League appearances to win approval from national team boss Gareth Southgate.

England host the USA on November 15 before taking on Croatia at Wembley in their final game of the inaugural Nations League.

Croatia beat the Three Lions in the World Cup semi-final in July before the sides drew 0-0 in Zagreb last month.

Midfield duo Fabian Delph and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, part of the Russia 2018 party but absent from recent squads, are back along with Everton centre-back Michael Keane.

Lewis Dunk provides another option at the heart of defence, the uncapped Brighton and Hove Albion player having been with the group for the October internationals.

Mason Mount was similarly present without featuring last month but Derby County's on-loan Chelsea midfielder has a foot problem this time around.

Harry Maguire and James Maddison are not available, their club Leicester City have announced.

 

England squad: Marcus Bettinelli (Fulham), Jack Butland (Stoke City), Alex McCarthy (Southampton), Jordan Pickford (Everton); Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Kyle Walker (Manchester City); Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Harry Winks (Tottenham); Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Wayne Rooney (DC United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)

Should Wayne Rooney play for England again?
