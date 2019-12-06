You can't be sad, you have to be angry - Mourinho wants to see a different side to Tottenham

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 06 Dec 2019, 20:20 IST SHARE

Tottenham after full-time at Old Trafford

Jose Mourinho told his Tottenham side to get angry after being left disappointed by the reaction in the dressing room to Wednesday's defeat at Manchester United.

The Portuguese's first return to Old Trafford as a coach since being sacked by the Red Devils a year ago ended in disappointment as Marcus Rashford's double either side of Dele Alli's equaliser condemned him to a first defeat since taking the reins at Tottenham.

After the game, Mourinho described the atmosphere among the Spurs squad as "sad", and he wants to see a different response from the team when they suffer setbacks.

"I saw a sad dressing room, a sad bus and a sad plane, and that's not what I like after a defeat," he said on Friday.

"I think after a defeat you can't be sad. You have to be more than that. You have to be raging and angry.

"Being sad is not going to resolve your problems. It's obvious we have problems, but we need to have time to work. But we have players with quality and a great dressing room."

One area of concern for Mourinho is a leaky defence, with Tottenham having conceded twice in each of the four games he has overseen since replacing Mauricio Pochettino last month.

But Mourinho says it is not just the back four that have to increase their defensive responsibility.

Advertisement

"We have to sort out our defence. We have conceded two goals in every match. We are conceding cheap goals," he said.

"We have to work on it but it is hard, as we had a recovery day yesterday and we play tomorrow. To analyse, to comment and to coach in a meeting room helps, so hopefully we'll get some positive things after the negative things.

"It's not the defence, it's the defensive process. I'm not looking at individual players. There are 11 players on the pitch."

On Saturday, Mourinho's men welcome a Burnley side who will be aiming to bounce back from consecutive home defeats to Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

And Mourinho is not expecting many surprises from the Clarets, saying: "We know how Burnley play - unless they play differently to how they have always played.

"There will be no surprises, but they are a hard team to play against. It isn't just about their two strikers against our two centre-backs."