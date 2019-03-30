×
Rinne, Predators top Penguins 3-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    30 Mar 2019, 08:00 IST
AP Image

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pekka Rinne stopped 42 shots to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.

Rinne was 63 seconds from his fifth shutout of the season when Nick Bjugstad scored for Pittsburgh.

Viktor Arvidsson's 32nd goal of the season - a power-play goal - set a career high and also was the 100th of his NHL career. Craig Smith and P.K. Subban also scored for the Predators, who moved into a first-place tie in the Central Division. Nashville, which clinched its fifth straight playoff berth Monday, has won five of seven after losing four of its previous six.

Matt Murray made 23 saves for the Penguins, whose three-game winning streak ended.

RED WINGS 4, DEVILS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Bernier and Jimmy Howard combined for a shutout, Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and two assists and the Red Wings topped the New Jersey Devils for their fourth straight win.

Bernier made 21 saves in the first two periods before leaving with an upper-body injury. Howard stopped seven shots in the third period to complete the Red Wings' sixth victory in their last seven games.

Dylan Larkin had a goal and an assist, and Danny DeKeyser and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for Detroit.

RANGERS 4, BLUES 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Vesey scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, helping the Rangers beat the St. Louis Blues.

Ryan Strome, Pavel Buchnevich and Chris Kreider also scored, and Alexandar Georgiev made 44 saves for the Rangers, who had lost two in a row.

Vladimir Tarasenko and David Perron scored for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington stopped 20 shots in only his third regulation loss on the road this season.

