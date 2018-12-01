Chiefs release Kareem Hunt after video surfaces of alleged February altercation

Kansas City Chiefs have released Kareem Hunt after the emergence of a video appearing to show the star running back in a violent altercation with a woman.

The footage is believed to relate to an alleged incident in February involving a woman at The Metropolitan at the 9, Hunt's hotel apartment in downtown Cleveland.

The NFL responded to the publication of the video by placing Hunt on the Commissioner Exempt list, and the Chiefs swiftly announced they have released the 23-year-old.

"Earlier this year, we were made aware of an incident involving running back Kareem Hunt," the Chiefs said in a statement.

"At that time, the National Football League and law enforcement initiated investigations into the issue. As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. The video released today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately."

TMZ obtained video of the incident and released it on Friday, showing multiple angles of Hunt appearing to shove a woman several times. He is held back and restrained by multiple men, but he continues to push back against them and then knocks one of the men against the woman as they both fall to the floor.

The end of the video shows Hunt appearing to kick the woman as she is hunched over on the ground.