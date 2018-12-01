×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Chiefs release Kareem Hunt after video surfaces of alleged February altercation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    01 Dec 2018, 07:49 IST
Kareem-Hunt-020318-USNews-Getty-FTR
Kareem Hunt

Kansas City Chiefs have released Kareem Hunt after the emergence of a video appearing to show the star running back in a violent altercation with a woman. 

The footage is believed to relate to an alleged incident in February involving a woman at The Metropolitan at the 9, Hunt's hotel apartment in downtown Cleveland. 

The NFL responded to the publication of the video by placing Hunt on the Commissioner Exempt list, and the Chiefs swiftly announced they have released the 23-year-old. 

"Earlier this year, we were made aware of an incident involving running back Kareem Hunt," the Chiefs said in a statement.

"At that time, the National Football League and law enforcement initiated investigations into the issue. As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. The video released today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately."

TMZ obtained video of the incident and released it on Friday, showing multiple angles of Hunt appearing to shove a woman several times. He is held back and restrained by multiple men, but he continues to push back against them and then knocks one of the men against the woman as they both fall to the floor.

The end of the video shows Hunt appearing to kick the woman as she is hunched over on the ground.

Omnisport
NEWS
Mahomes leads Chiefs to comeback win over Broncos
RELATED STORY
Pats hand first loss to Chiefs after wild shoot-out
RELATED STORY
NFL 2018: Week 7 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Chiefs safety Berry returns to practice
RELATED STORY
NFL 2018: Week 10 - Preview
RELATED STORY
NFL 2018: The Tale of two fascinating finishes from Week 6
RELATED STORY
NFL 2018: Top 3 NFL Matchups for Week 2
RELATED STORY
How Patrick Mahomes is taking the NFL by storm:
RELATED STORY
Chiefs' Hill scores two electric touchdowns in first...
RELATED STORY
NFL Week 11: Preview
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us