Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette loses appeal, will miss Colts game

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 8 // 28 Nov 2018, 19:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Leonard Fournette

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has lost his appeal against a one-game suspension stemming from his scuffle with Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson.

The NFL confirmed that the running back's bid to overturn his ban had failed on Wednesday.

Fournette and Lawson were ejected from Buffalo's 24-21 win on Sunday after a physical altercation late in the third quarter.

In Fournette's absence, the Jaguars are expected to turn to Carlos Hyde and T.J. Yeldon against the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) this week as the Jaguars (3-8) try and snap a seven-game losing streak behind new starting quarterback Cody Kessler.

Fournette is eligible to return to the team next Monday, ahead of the Jags' Week 14 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

This will be the seventh match Fournette has missed after previously being sidelined for six games over two stints with a nagging hamstring injury.

Fournette, who ran for 1,040 yards as a rookie last season, has 314 rushing yards on 90 carries with four touchdowns in five games.

He carried the ball 18 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns against the Bills, his best performance of the season, before the ejection.



After the incident, Fournette wrote on Instagram: "[I] would like to apologise to my team, fans and kids at home who look up to me. Things got heated in a very important game [and] emotions got the best of me again. I apologise and this loss is on me. Thank you."

Appeals officer James Thrash, jointly appointed by the NFL & NFLPA, has affirmed the 1-game suspension of Leonard Fournette. Fournette is eligible to return to the Jaguars’ active roster on Monday, December 3, following the club’s December 2 game against the Colts. — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 28, 2018