Anime Dimensions codes in Roblox: Free gems, boosts and pet (July 2022)

Players can use Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator free codes to get gems and boosts that will help them quickly level up and improve their avatars. The gacha experience here is great, allowing users to design their own anime characters. Major weeb alert!

In this Roblox game, players can battle to overthrow well-known anime characters and travel between many dimensions and popular anime worlds. Players will undoubtedly have a ton of fun whether they play this Roblox game alone or with a group of pals.

The Anime Dimensions Simulator was developed by Albatross Games and launched in November 2021. The game has received over 558 million visits and has been categorized in the "Fighting" genre on the gaming platform.

It's raining gems and boosts with free codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions

Active codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions

Although typing the code is equally okay, players are recommended to copy and paste these codes to avoid making any mistakes. This is the best way to redeem all the codes in Roblox.

Here are the active Roblox Anime Dimensions codes:

093000 – Gems, Boosts, & more

100KTOAMIL – Gems, Boosts, & more

10KMORETOAMILLION – Gems, Boosts, & more

11BESTB80Y – Gems, Boosts, & more

1NIL1IN6 – Gems, Boosts, & more

1PASTA11 – Gems, Boosts, & more

1SUS12KY – Gems, Boosts, & more

20KMORETOAMIL – Gems, Boosts, & more

400MV – Gems, Boosts, & more

500MILLIONV – Gems, Boosts, & more

720 – Gems, Boosts, & more

730KEK – Gems, Boosts, & more

740LUL – Gems, Boosts, & more

750POGGER – Gems, Boosts, & more

76054321 – Gems, Boosts, & more

770LUCKY – Gems, Boosts, & more

7809 – Gems, Boosts, & more

790ABCDEF – Gems, Boosts, & more

800KTHANKS – Gems, Boosts, & more

840K840 – Gems, Boosts, & more

88880K – Gems, Boosts, & more

910KCOODE – Gems, Boosts, & more

92000 – Gems, Boosts, & more

940NOJO – Gems, Boosts, & more

950SUNG – Gems, Boosts, & more

970COMBAT – Gems, Boosts, & more

BESTBOY8 – Gems, Boosts, & more

BOO710ST – Gems, Boosts, & more

C1HU1U5NI – Gems, Boosts, & more

DOPEOPLEREADTHESE – Gems, Boosts, & more

ESDEAF960 – Gems, Boosts, & more

FLUFFY9 – Gems, Boosts, & more

GEAR5 – Gems, Boosts, & more

H11ANA9 – Gems, Boosts, & more (NEW)

HALF850K – Gems, Boosts, & more

HALFTENGOKU – Gems, Boosts, & more

INFINITY – Gems, Boosts, & more

KONEKI6 – Gems, Boosts, & more

KONNOMIL3 – Gems, Boosts, & more

MIL1ALIS – Gems, Boosts, & more

MIL2MIKA – Gems, Boosts, & more

NIGH7TMA1RE1 – Gems, Boosts, & more

NOTSHORTCODE – Gems, Boosts, & more

ONEYEAR – Gems, Boosts, & more

oneyear – Gems, Boosts, & more

ONIMIL4 – Gems, Boosts, & more

PETS – 1x Free Pet

PETS2 – Gems, Boosts, & more

PRI11EST4ESS – Gems, Boosts, & more

R1O1K3IA – Gems, Boosts, & more

SHORTCODE – Gems, Boosts, & more

SLIME – Gems, Boosts, & more

STRONGEST – Gems, Boosts, & more

SUMMER7 – Gems, Boosts, & more

TITAN – Gems, Boosts, & more

TOOMANYCODES – Gems, Boosts, & more

TRYANDGUESSTHISCODE – Gems, Boosts, & more

TYFOR1MILLION – Gems, Boosts, & more

UPDATE19 – Gems, Boosts, & more

WHOCARES810K – Gems, Boosts, & more

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions

These codes do not work in the game anymore.

1MLIKESWHEN - a 30 Minute Drop Boost

2022GIFT - Gems, Boosts, & more

20KADGIFT - a 30 Minute Drop Boost

3K8K0KCODE - free rewards

400KMASSIVEGIFTCODE - a 30 Minute Drop Boost

410KGOFOR500K - a 30 Minute Drop Boost

444440K - Drop, XP, and Gold Boosts

480K480KL - 50 Gems & All Boosts for 15 min

4FIDDY - 50 Gems & All Boosts for 15 min

50KDROPS - a 30 Minute Drop Boost

540123K - 50 Gems and All Boosts for 20 Min

550K5555 - free rewards

560K789 - 50 Gems & All Boosts for 15 Minutes

5ITS8FREE0 - 50 Gems & All Boosts

5TENKCODE - 50 Gems and All Boosts for 15 Min

610KFTW - Gems, Boosts, & more

620KSOMEHOW - Gems, Boosts, & more

630KNICE - Gems, Boosts, & more

650KNOICE - Gems, Boosts, & more

660SPOOK - Gems, Boosts, & more

680BOOSTO - Gems, Boosts, & more

ABC370KDEF - 50 Gems, 2x Gold, Drop, & XP Boost

ALL590BOOSTS - All Boosts for 20 Minutes

AMAZINGSIXHUNDRED - Gems, Boosts, & more

BOOOSTS_390K - free rewards

CHRISTMASUPDATE - Gems, Boosts, & more

CONTENTDELETED - Gems, Boosts, & more

FIRSTCODE - a 30 Minute Drop Boost

TYFOR30K - a 30 Minute Drop Boost

ULTRALONGCODE175K - a 30 Minute Drop Boost

UPDATE1 - a 30 Minute Drop Boost

UPDATE13 - free rewards

UPDATE14 - free rewards

UPDATE16 - Gems, Boosts, & more

UPDATE17 - Gems, Boosts, & more

UPDATE2 - a 30 Minute Drop Boost

UPDATE3 - a 30 Minute Drop Boost

UPDATE4 - a 30 Minute Drop Boost

UPDATE5 - a 20 Minute Drop Boost & 2x XP Boost

UPDATE6 - free rewards

UPDATE7 - Extra Drop Boost

UPDATE8 - Drop & 2x EXP Boosts for 20 min

YAY150K - a 30 Minute Drop Boost

YAY150K - a 30 Minute Drop Boost

Players must hurry and redeem the active codes as soon as possible as they do not come with an expiration date.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far