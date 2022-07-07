Anime Dimensions codes in Roblox: Free gems, boosts and pet (July 2022)

Players can use Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator free codes to get gems and boosts that will help them quickly level up and improve their avatars. The gacha experience here is great, allowing users to design their own anime characters. Major weeb alert!
In this Roblox game, players can battle to overthrow well-known anime characters and travel between many dimensions and popular anime worlds. Players will undoubtedly have a ton of fun whether they play this Roblox game alone or with a group of pals.
The Anime Dimensions Simulator was developed by Albatross Games and launched in November 2021. The game has received over 558 million visits and has been categorized in the "Fighting" genre on the gaming platform.
It's raining gems and boosts with free codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions
Active codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions
Although typing the code is equally okay, players are recommended to copy and paste these codes to avoid making any mistakes. This is the best way to redeem all the codes in Roblox.
Here are the active Roblox Anime Dimensions codes:
- 093000 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 100KTOAMIL – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 10KMORETOAMILLION – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 11BESTB80Y – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 1NIL1IN6 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 1PASTA11 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 1SUS12KY – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 20KMORETOAMIL – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 400MV – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 500MILLIONV – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 720 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 730KEK – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 740LUL – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 750POGGER – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 76054321 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 770LUCKY – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 7809 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 790ABCDEF – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 800KTHANKS – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 840K840 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 88880K – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 910KCOODE – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 92000 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 940NOJO – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 950SUNG – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 970COMBAT – Gems, Boosts, & more
- BESTBOY8 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- BOO710ST – Gems, Boosts, & more
- C1HU1U5NI – Gems, Boosts, & more
- DOPEOPLEREADTHESE – Gems, Boosts, & more
- ESDEAF960 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- FLUFFY9 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- GEAR5 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- H11ANA9 – Gems, Boosts, & more (NEW)
- HALF850K – Gems, Boosts, & more
- HALFTENGOKU – Gems, Boosts, & more
- INFINITY – Gems, Boosts, & more
- KONEKI6 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- KONNOMIL3 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- MIL1ALIS – Gems, Boosts, & more
- MIL2MIKA – Gems, Boosts, & more
- NIGH7TMA1RE1 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- NOTSHORTCODE – Gems, Boosts, & more
- ONEYEAR – Gems, Boosts, & more
- oneyear – Gems, Boosts, & more
- ONIMIL4 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- PETS – 1x Free Pet
- PETS2 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- PRI11EST4ESS – Gems, Boosts, & more
- R1O1K3IA – Gems, Boosts, & more
- SHORTCODE – Gems, Boosts, & more
- SLIME – Gems, Boosts, & more
- STRONGEST – Gems, Boosts, & more
- SUMMER7 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- TITAN – Gems, Boosts, & more
- TOOMANYCODES – Gems, Boosts, & more
- TRYANDGUESSTHISCODE – Gems, Boosts, & more
- TYFOR1MILLION – Gems, Boosts, & more
- UPDATE19 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- WHOCARES810K – Gems, Boosts, & more
Expired codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions
These codes do not work in the game anymore.
- 1MLIKESWHEN - a 30 Minute Drop Boost
- 2022GIFT - Gems, Boosts, & more
- 20KADGIFT - a 30 Minute Drop Boost
- 3K8K0KCODE - free rewards
- 400KMASSIVEGIFTCODE - a 30 Minute Drop Boost
- 410KGOFOR500K - a 30 Minute Drop Boost
- 444440K - Drop, XP, and Gold Boosts
- 480K480KL - 50 Gems & All Boosts for 15 min
- 4FIDDY - 50 Gems & All Boosts for 15 min
- 50KDROPS - a 30 Minute Drop Boost
- 540123K - 50 Gems and All Boosts for 20 Min
- 550K5555 - free rewards
- 560K789 - 50 Gems & All Boosts for 15 Minutes
- 5ITS8FREE0 - 50 Gems & All Boosts
- 5TENKCODE - 50 Gems and All Boosts for 15 Min
- 610KFTW - Gems, Boosts, & more
- 620KSOMEHOW - Gems, Boosts, & more
- 630KNICE - Gems, Boosts, & more
- 650KNOICE - Gems, Boosts, & more
- 660SPOOK - Gems, Boosts, & more
- 680BOOSTO - Gems, Boosts, & more
- ABC370KDEF - 50 Gems, 2x Gold, Drop, & XP Boost
- ALL590BOOSTS - All Boosts for 20 Minutes
- AMAZINGSIXHUNDRED - Gems, Boosts, & more
- BOOOSTS_390K - free rewards
- CHRISTMASUPDATE - Gems, Boosts, & more
- CONTENTDELETED - Gems, Boosts, & more
- FIRSTCODE - a 30 Minute Drop Boost
- TYFOR30K - a 30 Minute Drop Boost
- ULTRALONGCODE175K - a 30 Minute Drop Boost
- UPDATE1 - a 30 Minute Drop Boost
- UPDATE13 - free rewards
- UPDATE14 - free rewards
- UPDATE16 - Gems, Boosts, & more
- UPDATE17 - Gems, Boosts, & more
- UPDATE2 - a 30 Minute Drop Boost
- UPDATE3 - a 30 Minute Drop Boost
- UPDATE4 - a 30 Minute Drop Boost
- UPDATE5 - a 20 Minute Drop Boost & 2x XP Boost
- UPDATE6 - free rewards
- UPDATE7 - Extra Drop Boost
- UPDATE8 - Drop & 2x EXP Boosts for 20 min
- YAY150K - a 30 Minute Drop Boost
Players must hurry and redeem the active codes as soon as possible as they do not come with an expiration date.