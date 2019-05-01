×
ATP needs to end shameful period in our great sport - Wawrinka wants Gimelstob exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2   //    01 May 2019, 01:36 IST
Gimelstob-Cropped
Justin Gimelstob

Stan Wawrinka has urged players to speak out against Justin Gimelstob and called on the ATP to end "a shameful period” in the sport as the governing body prepares to review the American's position on its board.

Gimelstob, a winner of two grand slam mixed doubles titles, was sentenced to three years of summary probation after he pleaded no contest to one misdemeanour count of battery with serious bodily injury last week in a Los Angeles court.

The 42-year-old broadcaster, who has previously coached John Isner, was also given 60 days of community labour and a week of anger-management classes after an alleged attack on his former friend Randall Kaplan last October.

He is a player representative on the ATP board but his role is set for review on May 14 in Rome.

Gimelstob has been banned from attending the royal box and competing at a legends events at Wimbledon, while three-time grand slam champion Andy Murray questioned how Gimelstob could continue to hold a position of authority with the ATP.

And Wawrinka, a fellow three-time major winner, has echoed that sentiment.

In a post on Twitter, Wawrinka wrote: "Players need to speak out. Justin Gimelstob has been convicted of a violent assault. It simply cannot be possible for anyone to condone this type of behaviour and worse support it.

"In any other business or sport we would not be discussing this.

"The ATP Tour council need to do something about this and finally end this conversation and shameful period in our great sport."

