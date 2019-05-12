×
Bertens shocks Halep to claim Madrid Open crown

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    12 May 2019, 01:02 IST
Halep - cropped
Kiki Bertens beat Simona Halep in the WTA Madrid Open final

Simona Halep missed out on the chance to overtake Naomi Osaka as world number one as she lost 6-4 6-4 to Kiki Bertens in the final of the Madrid Open.

With Osaka having lost in the quarter-finals to Belinda Bencic - who Halep laboured past in three sets in the last four - the Romanian would have reclaimed the number one ranking with a victory on Saturday.

But Bertens brushed aside the favourite, making history with a hugely impressive display, becoming the first woman to win the Madrid Open without dropping a set.

Bertens will now rise to number four in the world rankings, while French Open champion Halep's wait for a third Madrid title goes on.

Having overcome three former major champions to storm into her second successive Madrid final, Bertens started somewhat sluggishly, with Halep breaking serve to take a 4-2 lead.

The Dutchwoman fought back, though, winning four consecutive games to take the first set 6-4, hitting nine winners and claiming three out of five break points.

Bertens had hit her stride, and after breaking Halep in the first game of set two, held her own to take a 2-0 lead.

Halep was excellent off both the backhand and forehand sides as she hauled herself level, but Bertens stepped up the intensity once again to retake the initiative.

And, having saved a break point to hold serve and make it 5-3, Bertens made sure of the win with a deft dropshot that Halep could only send out of play.

