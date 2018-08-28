Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Djokovic, Federer in US Open action on sweltering 2nd day

Associated Press
NEWS
News
30   //    28 Aug 2018, 20:51 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Past champion Novak Djokovic returns to the U.S. Open, and No. 2 seeds Roger Federer and Caroline Wozniacki are in action on a sweltering second day at Flushing Meadows.

The No. 6-seeded Djokovic faces Marton Ducsovics in his first match at the U.S. Open since losing to Stan Wawrinka in the 2016 final. The Serbian missed last year because of an elbow injury but is one of the favorites after winning Wimbledon in July and beating Federer in the final at Cincinnati this month.

Djokovic could face a quarterfinal matchup with Federer, the five-time champion who meets Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in a night match.

Wozniacki is already the highest-seeded woman remaining after top-ranked Simona Halep lost on Monday.

A heat advisory is in effect in New York through late Wednesday, with temperatures in the mid-90s and heat index values in excess of 100 degrees (38 Celsius).

Associated Press
NEWS
US Open 2018: Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Federer and Djokovic set for US Open last-eight showdown
RELATED STORY
Federer raring to go at US Open after Djokovic defeat
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: Top Favourites for the US Crown
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic? The 'GOAT'...
RELATED STORY
Federer: Djokovic could be caught up in US Open pressure
RELATED STORY
US OPEN '18: Nadal aims for 2nd title in a row in New York
RELATED STORY
Federer expects fireworks at US Open
RELATED STORY
US OPEN '18: Federer tries to end decade drought in New York
RELATED STORY
Three of Novak Djokovic greatest records 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us