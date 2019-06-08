×
Djokovic's 26 consecutive grand slam wins after Thiem ends run

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    08 Jun 2019, 22:58 IST
NovakDjokovic - cropped
Novak Djokovic after his loss to Dominic Thiem in the French Open semi-finals

Novak Djokovic's quest to hold all four majors for the second time in his career was brought to an end by Dominic Thiem in the French Open semi-finals on Saturday.

World number one Djokovic triumphed at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2018, before adding the Australian Open crown at the start of this season.

The Serbian was hoping to join Rod Laver as the only man in history to win four straight majors on two occasions, but Thiem defeated him 6-2 3-6 7-5 5-7 7-5 to secure the place opposite Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final.

We look at who Djokovic beat during a stunning 26-match winning run at the grand slams.

 

2018 Wimbledon
bt Tennys Sandgren 6-3 6-1 6-2
bt Horacio Zeballos 6-1 6-2 6-3
bt Kyle Edmund [21] 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4
bt Karen Khachanov 6-4 6-2 6-2
bt Kei Nishikori [24] 6-3 3-6 6-2 6-2
bt Rafael Nadal [2] 6-4 3-6 7-6 (9-7) 3-6 10-8
bt Kevin Anderson [8] 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-3)

2018 US Open
bt Marton Fucsovics 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-0
bt Tennys Sandgren 6-1 6-3 6-7 (2-7) 6-2
bt Richard Gasquet [26] 6-2 6-3 6-3
bt Joao Sousa 6-3 6-4 6-3
bt John Millman 6-3 6-4 6-4
bt Kei Nishikori [21] 6-3 6-4 6-2
bt Juan Martin del Potro [3] 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-3

2019 Australian Open
bt Mitchell Krueger 6-3 6-2 6-2
bt Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-3 7-5 6-4
bt Denis Shapovalov [25] 6-3 6-4 4-6 6-0
bt Daniil Medvedev [15] 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 6-3
bt Kei Nishikori [8] 6-1 4-1r
bt Lucas Pouille [28] 6-0 6-2 6-2
bt Rafael Nadal [2] 6-3 6-2 6-3

2019 French Open
bt Hubert Hurkacz 6-4 6-2 6-2
bt Henri Laaksonen 6-1 6-4 6-3
bt Salvatore Caruso 6-3 6-3 6-2
bt Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 6-2 6-2
bt Alexander Zverev [5] 7-5 6-2 6-2

