Federer untroubled by Wawrinka at Indian Wells

Omnisport
NEWS
News
32   //    13 Mar 2019, 08:53 IST
RogerFederer - Cropped
Swiss star Roger Federer

Roger Federer continued his dominance over Stan Wawrinka with a straight-sets win against his friend at the Indian Wells Masters on Tuesday.

Federer beat his fellow Swiss for the 22nd time in 25 meetings with a 6-3 6-4 victory at the ATP 1000 event, while he is 17-0 in their clashes on hard-courts.

Wawrinka was below his best throughout the clash, which lasted just under an hour, as Federer stayed on track for a record-breaking sixth title in California.

Federer lost just 10 points on serve, breaking once in each set in what was a straightforward win.

The 20-time grand slam champion and fourth seed will face Brit Kyle Edmund in the last 16.

Federer was dominant early and he finally struck in the sixth game, breaking to love for a 4-2 lead when three-time major winner Wawrinka framed a forehand.

In somewhat windy conditions, Wawrinka committed 13 unforced errors in an opening set Federer cruised through in 28 minutes.

When Wawrinka sent a backhand long, Federer broke again to take a 2-1 lead in the second set.

Despite his opponent showing some glimpses of improvement, Federer was untroubled on his way to closing out a strong win.

Omnisport
NEWS
