Federer untroubled by Wawrinka at Indian Wells

Roger Federer continued his dominance over Stan Wawrinka with a straight-sets win against his friend at the Indian Wells Masters on Tuesday.

Federer beat his fellow Swiss for the 22nd time in 25 meetings with a 6-3 6-4 victory at the ATP 1000 event, while he is 17-0 in their clashes on hard-courts.

Wawrinka was below his best throughout the clash, which lasted just under an hour, as Federer stayed on track for a record-breaking sixth title in California.

Federer lost just 10 points on serve, breaking once in each set in what was a straightforward win.

The 20-time grand slam champion and fourth seed will face Brit Kyle Edmund in the last 16.

Poetry in Motion@rogerfederer improves to 17-0 on hard courts against Stan Wawrinka with a 6-3, 6-4 dismantling to fly into the fourth round.#BNPPO19 pic.twitter.com/M7qBX7b8z2 — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 13, 2019

Federer was dominant early and he finally struck in the sixth game, breaking to love for a 4-2 lead when three-time major winner Wawrinka framed a forehand.

In somewhat windy conditions, Wawrinka committed 13 unforced errors in an opening set Federer cruised through in 28 minutes.

When Wawrinka sent a backhand long, Federer broke again to take a 2-1 lead in the second set.

Despite his opponent showing some glimpses of improvement, Federer was untroubled on his way to closing out a strong win.