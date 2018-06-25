Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Federer upbeat despite shock Halle defeat

Roger Federer said he has still had a "perfect" year despite suffering a surprise defeat to Borna Coric in Halle.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 25 Jun 2018, 01:59 IST
59
Federercropped
Twenty-20 grand slam champion Roger Federer

Roger Federer said he would leave the Gerry Weber Open with his "head high" despite a shock defeat to Borna Coric in the final which ended his 20-match winning run on grass.

Federer has not been at his best in Halle and the 20-time grand slam champion suffered a shock defeat to the unseeded Coric, who won 7-6 (8-6) 3-6 6-2 on Sunday.

Rafael Nadal will return to the top of the rankings following Federer's failure to win the title in Germany for a 10th time.

Federer said he will start the defence of his Wimbledon title in great spirits regardless of his unexpected setback.

"I'm definitely going to leave with my head high, thinking it’s been a good run in Stuttgart and Halle," said the 36-year-old. 

"Borna did a good job, he was better in the important moments and extremely consistent. He deserved to win.

"This week I will enjoy a bit of free time. The year has been perfect so far and I hope that will continue at Wimbledon."

The 34-ranked Coric said the prospect of claiming only his second ATP singles title - and first on grass - was not even in his thoughts at the start of the week.

"[I am] just really surprised... I had not even dreamed of this. [During] the whole whole week I was serving really well," said the 21-year-old Croatian.

"I felt confident that I could hold serve and then automatically I can play with less stress."

Coric stuns Federer to claim title in Halle
RELATED STORY
Federer comes through tough Halle test
RELATED STORY
Federer chases 99th title, faces Coric in Halle final
RELATED STORY
Federer edges Paire to advance in Halle
RELATED STORY
Federer through, Zverev out in Halle
RELATED STORY
Federer again pushed hard, advances to Halle semifinals
RELATED STORY
'Fortunate' Federer closes in on Halle title
RELATED STORY
Federer scraps his way to yet another Halle final
RELATED STORY
Federer stretches winning streak on grass to 17 in Halle
RELATED STORY
Federer begins Halle defence with comfortable Bedene win
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us