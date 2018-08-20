Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Gavrilova kicks off title defence in New Haven

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    20 Aug 2018, 06:52 IST
DariaGavrilova-cropped
Australian tennis player Daria Gavrilova

Defending champion Daria Gavrilova won her first-round match at the WTA Connecticut Open, while fellow seed Julia Goerges also advanced in New Haven.

Unseeded before being bumped up to ninth following the withdrawal of fellow Australian Ashleigh Barty, Gavrilova opened her title defence with a 6-2 6-1 win over Irina-Camelia Begu on Sunday.

"I felt right at home, and even going through the tunnel, I got a little bit emotional. It felt good last year and I played really well today. I thought I returned incredibly well and tactically, I played her really well," Gavrilova said.

It was also a routine match for fifth seed Goerges, who won through at the Premier-level tournament by defeating former Australian Open runner-up Dominika Cibulkova 6-3 6-1.

"The good thing is, every week, we have a new opportunity to do better," Goerges said. "That's what I'm trying to do in every match I'm playing, just trying to give my best. For me, it was important to learn to take a lot of positive things out of the losses I've had, and not be too tough on myself."

There was an upset when eighth seed Barbora Strycova lost 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 to Carlo Suarez Navarro, while Magdalena Rybarikova progressed after Coco Vandeweghe retired due to an ankle injury in the final set when she led 3-2.

Omnisport
NEWS
Serena steamrolls Gavrilova in Cincinnati return
RELATED STORY
Madrid Masters: Wozniacki eases past Gavrilova
RELATED STORY
Rome Masters: Sharapova beats Gavrilova in straight sets
RELATED STORY
Gavrilova injury sees compatriot Stosur advance in Prague
RELATED STORY
Rome Masters: Gavrilova holds on to win marathon match
RELATED STORY
Kvitova sees off Serena in Cincinnati classic
RELATED STORY
Muguruza relaxed in Wimbledon title defence
RELATED STORY
'Perfectionist' Serena admits to 'unrealistic'...
RELATED STORY
Rain halts Halep as Muguruza's defence ends and Wozniacki...
RELATED STORY
Federer wins, Serena loses in Cincy tourney
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us