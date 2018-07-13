Goerges wants to be a regular grand slam challenger

Julia Goerges playing at Wimbledon

Julia Goerges wants to establish herself as a mainstay deep in the grand slams after her Wimbledon run was halted by the imperious Serena Williams.

The German, who broke into the world's top 10 for the first time this year, made her maiden appearance in a major semi-final on Thursday but fell 6-2 6-4 to seven-time champion Williams on Centre Court.

Ahead of the 2016 season, Goerges made several significant decisions at once as she completely overhauled her backroom team, cut back on doubles and relocated to southern Germany.

Her attempt to get the most out of her career began to pay dividends at Wimbledon, but the 29-year-old is hungry for more.

"I think all those circumstances I've gone through, I think they brought me into a different stage and different player, as well. I believe much more in myself," said Goerges.

"I think for me, it's great that I've seen that I'm capable of playing in that stage at a grand slam. I'm looking forward to working even harder and getting to a semi-final again, maybe one step further to a final.

"I think it's great to see that I'm now arrived at this stage where I was working towards. That's something which makes me proud, but motivates me even more to work harder and to really belong there.

"I definitely leave with a head up high, that's for sure."