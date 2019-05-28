×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

I'm expecting a bill! Djokovic jokes 'huge muscles' caused Roland Garros gym damage

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    28 May 2019, 01:00 IST
djokovic - Cropped
Novak Djokovic celebrates in Paris

A relaxed Novak Djokovic joked he is expecting a "big bill" from French Open organisers but said the damage he caused in a Roland Garros gym was inevitable due to his "huge muscles".

The world number one began his attempt to complete a second 'Novak Slam' by easing past up-and-comer Hubert Hurkacz 6-4 6-2 6-2 in round one of the French Open.

Last week, Djokovic posted a video of himself doing strength work in the gym and causing a dent in the floor using a medicine ball as part of his preparations for the tournament.

When quizzed on the comical incident, Djokovic replied in jovial manner, saying: "I probably will [be billed]. 

"I have not received it yet, at least it hasn't come to my attention, but I'm expecting a bill. The damage was pretty big, I must say. 

"You know, huge muscles that I possess, it's kind of expected I make the big hole like that.

"I was just doing my pre-training session warm-up routine, and I took the medicine ball and I just swing with the ball quite hard in front of me, kind of to warm up [the] upper body, and after a second throw, I heard a crack. 

"The wooden floor completely collapsed under [me]. They fixed it in less than a day. Next day it wasn't there. 

"But next day I was doing it on a concrete wall and concrete steps. I learned my lesson."

Advertisement

Djokovic is aiming to be in possession of all four grand slams at the same time for the second time in his career and faced a potential banana skin against 22-year-old Hurkacz, who many are tipping for a bright future.

And the Serbian was happy to have come through unscathed.

"I like the fact that I had a very good quality opponent in the first round, because that gets me going with the right intensity from the start," he added. 

"You know, I'm focused, I'm determined, and sharp from the blocks. That's what happened. You know, even though I never played him, never faced him in official match, I still felt he can be a great threat if I allow him to play his tennis. 

"I actually thought I played well. All the elements in my game worked well, so I'm very pleased."

Advertisement
Djokovic smashes Roland Garros floor with medicine ball
RELATED STORY
Roland Garros: A philatelic flashback on the champions
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Djokovic has an opportunity to come full circle at Roland Garros
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: The best bets for Roland Garros glory
RELATED STORY
Top 3 performances by Rafael Nadal in Roland Garros finals
RELATED STORY
Roland Garros 2019: Preview, where to watch, live stream details and more
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: The top Opta facts ahead of Roland Garros
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Is clay king Nadal finally vulnerable at Roland Garros?
RELATED STORY
Roland Garros 2019: 5 men's players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Unburdened Federer has a free hit on Roland Garros return
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us