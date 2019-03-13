×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Imperious Nadal eases past Schwartzman

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30   //    13 Mar 2019, 04:00 IST
Nadalcropped
World number two Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal eased into the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters with an emphatic straight-sets defeat of Diego Schwartzman.

The second seed maintained his perfect record against Schwartzman on Tuesday, reaching the last 16 thanks to a 6-3 6-1 victory.

Nadal has now won seven out of seven matches against the world number 26, who started well before being outclassed by the 17-time grand slam champion.

World number two Nadal lost just two games in a second-round thrashing of Jared Donaldson and produced another ominous performance to set up a meeting with Filip Krajinovic.

Nadal did not face a solitary break point, won 81 per cent of points on his first serve and returned superbly as he cruised through.

Nadal started impressively with a hold to love and Schwartzman also hit the ground running in a tight opening set, as break points proved to be elusive.

Three-time Indian Wells champion Nadal claimed the breakthrough to lead 5-3, stepping in to put his opponent under pressure and force a backhand error.

Nadal served out the opening set with conviction and was soon in control of the second as Schwartzman was peppered by powerful groundstrokes on a glorious day in the California desert.

Advertisement

A rasping backhand followed by an overhead volley gave the Spaniard a break in the first game of the set and he was a double break up when the Argentinean failed to return a backhand. 

There were cheers when Schwartzman halted Nadal's sequence of consecutive games won at seven to trail 4-1, but he bowed out after drilling a backhand just wide.

Omnisport
NEWS
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Imperious Nadal blasts past Tsitsipas into Melbourne final
RELATED STORY
Kyrgios earns Nadal showdown, Zverev advances at Mexican Open
RELATED STORY
5 Astonishing Tennis Shots in the past decade
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal resume their seasons this week in Dubai and Acapulco 
RELATED STORY
Novak Djokovic: The Man for All Seasons
RELATED STORY
Down the memory lane: Nadal versus Berdych
RELATED STORY
Schwartzman the latest seed to fall in Rio
RELATED STORY
Schwartzman advances to Argentina Open final
RELATED STORY
Ailing Serena out at Indian Wells, Federer, Nadal move on
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us