Injured Murray withdraws from Miami Open

The Miami Open has been robbed of the world number one's presence after an elbow injury forced Andy Murray to pull out.

by Omnisport News 18 Mar 2017, 23:11 IST

Andy Murray during his loss at the BNP Paribas Open

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Miami Open due to a problem with his right elbow.

The world number one had been set to be seeded first for the ATP 1000 event on outdoor hard courts in Florida and would have been seeking to respond to a shock second-round exit from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

The Briton defeated Fernando Verdasco in the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships to claim his first title of 2017 this month, only to crash out in California at the hands of Vasek Pospisil.

In a statement released by Miami Open tournament organisers on Saturday, Murray said: "Sadly, due to my right elbow injury, I won't be playing in Miami. Apologies to my fans, it's one of my favourite tournaments. The focus now is on getting ready for the clay season."

We wish @andy_murray a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the court very soon. pic.twitter.com/5QDX47LQvm — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) March 18, 2017

The 29-year-old has won the Miami Open twice, in 2009 and 2013, as well as finishing as a runner-up on two occasions, in 2012 and 2015, losing both of those deciders to Novak Djokovic.