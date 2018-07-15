Krajicek urges Anderson to go for broke in Wimbledon final

Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson

Richard Krajicek has urged Kevin Anderson to go for broke and show the mental strength that has taken him to a first Wimbledon final when he faces Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

Marathon man Anderson came through an incredible semi-final against John Isner on Friday, eventually winning 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (5-7) 6-7 (9-11) 6-4 26-24 in six hours and 36 minutes.

The eighth seed from South Africa had a day to recover from the longest match ever played on Centre Court while Djokovic returned to the All England Club to see off Rafael Nadal in another classic on Saturday.

Krajicek, the 1996 champion at SW19, says Anderson must grasp his opportunity as he goes in search of a first major title.

He told Omnisport: "I think he just has to be very tough mentally, you always have to be, but also understand that you can be totally outplayed.

"I saw it against [Kei] Nishikori in the first set, the level of Djokovic was incredible, but then he has one or two missed opportunities and he has a bit of a lapse and then he lets you back into the match.

"He hasn't played enough matches, Djokovic, so that's where you can seize the opportunity. But you have to accept that maybe you're going to get broken two times in a row.

"Djokovic at his best...his level is so incredibly high, his return game, his running game, every part of his game is just big, but it's not as consistent as it was when he was dominating."

There were so many emotions after the match yesterday. Reaching the final at @Wimbledon has always been a dream for me. Thank you all for your support, your messages and for being part of my journey. Now it's time to get ready for Sunday pic.twitter.com/qzZpbfmJln — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) July 14, 2018

Krajicek does not believe Anderson's gruelling showdown with Isner should have a big bearing on the final and thinks the record-breaking last-four contest was great for the sport.

"I think it's okay. It equals out that Nadal and Djokovic played [on Saturday]. It's tough, but that's what a slam is about. There are sometimes tough matches and you have to get through those and it is survival of the fittest in many ways.

"And the strongest and in the best shape are those who adjust to what's happening to them on the court, off the court, roof closed or not and this is what it all takes to win a slam."

He added: "It was an amazing match [against Isner]. I think maybe it was scheduled first because they were worried that after the Rafa-Djokovic match people might leave, but suddenly it turned into a classic and it's a semi-final everybody talks about.

"I think it's amazing what they've done for tennis now. It's a great, great advertisement."