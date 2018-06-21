Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Line umpire's journey from Colaba to Wimbledon qualifying

The 28-year-old will be officiating in the grass-court Grand Slam's qualifying competition at Roehampton starting on June 25.

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 21 Jun 2018, 22:58 IST
6

Tambe is a graduate, hailing from a humble background.
Tambe is a graduate, hailing from a humble background (Image: Courtesy
:Times
Of India)

Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) From the bylanes of Colaba in south Mumbai to the qualifying round of the Wimbledon tennis tournament, it has been a gritty but fascinating journey for line umpire Shailesh Tambe.

The 28-year-old will be officiating in the grass-court Grand Slam's qualifying competition at Roehampton starting on June 25, becoming the second Indian linesman to get a chance to work in Wimbledon while yet to attain a badge.

Tennis officials are rated in terms of white, bronze, silver and gold badges in that order.

Tambe is a graduate, hailing from a humble background. He has been staying at his sister's place after the death of his parents.

"My journey began in 2006 as a ball boy at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association. A year later, I began my career as a line umpire and did my first match in suburban Kalina," Tambe told PTI.

He approached the MSLTA for financial assistance.

The state tennis body gave him Rs 50,000 to enable his Wimbledon trip, MSLTA secretary Sundar Iyer said.

"I will be officiating as a line umpire in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon. As to which matches I will officiate, I will come to know only after reaching there," he said.

On his road to Wimbledon, Tambe said, "I got five Best Line Umpire awards in the past three years and was asked to approached the Wimbledon authorities, which I did in December and got their nod in March."

"I have officiated in WTA, Davis Cup and Maharashtra Open matches as a line umpire," he said

Wimbledon Tennis
The greatest tennis match of all time...
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: After French Open, India's Ankita Raina...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 contenders to win Wimbledon 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Grass Court Players of all time
RELATED STORY
4 players who can dethrone Roger Federer to win Wimbledon...
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon - Getting high on grass
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon in pictures: 10 iconic moments from the history...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most exciting Wimbledon men's finals this century
RELATED STORY
5 Wimbledon accessories that all tennis fans should own
RELATED STORY
5 things we can learn by watching the Wimbledon...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us