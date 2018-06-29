Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Murray will 'most likely' make grand slam return at Wimbledon

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    29 Jun 2018, 20:18 IST
AndyMurray - cropped
Former world number one Andy Murray

Andy Murray will "most likely" make his return to grand slam action at Wimbledon.

Murray has not contested a slam since his defeat to Sam Querrey in last year's quarter-finals at SW19, the former world number one subsequently undergoing surgery on a long-standing hip problem.

He made his return to the ATP Tour at Queen's Club last week, losing to Nick Kyrgios in three sets, before this week beating Stan Wawrinka in straight sets and then suffering defeat to Kyle Edmund in the same manner at Eastbourne.

The two-time Wimbledon champion was expected to announce whether he will play at the All England Club prior to Friday's draw, but provided no confirmation before being drawn against Benoit Paire in the first round.

However, speaking to reporters after practicing at Wimbledon on Friday, Murray said: "I feel alright, not much different to how I felt two days ago really.

"I'll chat to my team this afternoon and also see a bit how the next two days go. I'm playing sets and stuff [on Saturday], and then, most likely yeah, I'll play.

"The thing is I obviously don't know every single day how things will be. I need to play it a little bit by ear. I can't predict how I'm going to feel in two days. But if I feel like I do today in a couple of days, I'll be playing."

Asked if the draw had been kind to him, given he could have played world number one Roger Federer in the first round, Murray said: "I guess I could have played one of the top players in the world but at this stage of where I'm at playing Paire in the first round is tricky for me.

"He's a very, very tough guy, he's awkward to play against as well, I obviously played him last year in the fourth round so it'll be tough for sure."

Murray will have the benefit of an extra day's rest if he competes at Wimbledon, his clash with Paire scheduled for Tuesday.

Murray 'closer' to return, targets Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
Murray unsure over Wimbledon participation
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: Murray drawn against Paire, Federer to...
RELATED STORY
Murray impresses despite narrow defeat on return
RELATED STORY
Why Rafael Nadal is better than Roger Federer : A case...
RELATED STORY
15 years after 1st Slam, Federer back to defend at Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: Top 9 contenders for the men's title
RELATED STORY
I want to compete properly - Murray still unsure of...
RELATED STORY
Murray expected to return at Rosmalen Grass Court...
RELATED STORY
Murray to continue comeback at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us