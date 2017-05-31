Nadal out to tame hard-hitting Haase at French Open

by Reuters News 31 May 2017, 08:52 IST

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 29/5/17 Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his first round match against France's Benoit Paire Reuters / Christian Hartmann

By Karolos Grohmann

PARIS (Reuters) - Spaniard Rafael Nadal, seeking a record-extending 10th title at the French Open, faces big-serving Dutchman Robin Haase in the second round on Wednesday.

Fourth-seed Nadal is on a semi-final collision course with defending champion Novak Djokovic, and the Serbian takes on Joao Sousa of Portugal.

Talented Austrian Dominic Thiem, seeded sixth and an outside bet for the tournament, plays Italy's Simone Bolelli on Suzanne Lenglen Court.

Estonian Anett Kontaveit, who herself has made waves with a string of fine performances this year, faces defending champion and fourth seed Garbine Muguruza, hoping to repeat her winning performance against the Spaniard in Stuttgart in April.

Petra Kvitova will continue her comeback from a five-month absence, taking on American Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

The two-time Wimbledon champion was injured when a burglar stuck a knife through her playing hand late last year.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Mark Heinrich)