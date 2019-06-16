×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Riske saves five championship points to stun Bertens

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    16 Jun 2019, 19:40 IST
Alison Riske - cropped
Alison Riske landed a rare title

Alison Riske saved five championship points in the second set before beating home hope Kiki Bertens to take the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships title in the Netherlands on Sunday.

American world number 61 Riske was a set and a break down but scrambled for a 0-6 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 victory over Dutch top seed and world number four Bertens.

Victory from the brink of defeat for Riske gave her a first WTA Tour title since October 2014, when she beat Belinda Bencic in the Tianjin Open final, and a maiden grass-court triumph.

It also meant she snapped a run of six successive final losses and handed Bertens defeat in her first championship match on the surface.

Riske said in an on-court speech: "I'm just so grateful for an awesome week and I look forward to being back again next year."

Riske had lost her three previous matches against Bertens and looked destined to suffer the same fate in Den Bosch before the momentum turned dramatically.

Bertens had taken a fall early in the second set, requiring treatment, but there was no immediate impact on her performance at that stage.

Riske got over the line after a 30-minute rain delay, teeing up two match points with a volleyed winner and seeing the first converted when Bertens fired a forehand wide.

Advertisement
Bertens makes first grass final on home soil
RELATED STORY
Bertens wins twice in a day to reach semi-finals on home soil
RELATED STORY
Bertens shocks Halep to claim Madrid Open crown
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open: Muguruza holds back Bertens in tough three setter
RELATED STORY
2019 Madrid Open Semi-Finals: Sloane Stephens vs Kiki Bertens, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Bertens on course for quarter-finals, Garcia through after being forced indoors
RELATED STORY
Pliskova beats Sakkari in Rome repeat, Konta upsets Bertens
RELATED STORY
Mutua Madrid Open: Bertens outclasses Ostapenko in straight sets
RELATED STORY
Sabalenka and Mertens suffer shock defeats on Dutch soil
RELATED STORY
Unwell Bertens withdraws from French Open
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us