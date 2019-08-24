Roland Garros finalist Vondrousova not ready to 'play against the best' as she misses US Open

French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova

Marketa Vondrousova took the decision to pull out of the US Open after another injury flare-up convinced her she was not ready to "play against the best" at Flushing Meadows.

The 20-year-old burst onto the scene at the French Open, beating Johanna Konta to reach a first grand slam final that she lost to Ashleigh Barty.

But Vondrousova struggled for form on the grass courts and had hoped to return at the US Open, only for a wrist problem to cause her concern in practice ahead of the year's final major.

The world number 17 subsequently decided not to continue at Flushing Meadows, with Zhang Shuai taking her line in the draw as the 33rd seed and playing Viktorija Golubic.

Vondrousova explained on Instagram: "A very tough day for me [on Friday]. I had a long break after Wimbledon to give my wrist a good rest and treatments and I was very excited to be cleared for competition.

"But at my second practice in NY my wrist injury came back with swelling and pain. To be able to play against the best at a grand slam I have to be 100 per cent fit and unfortunately I came to terms that I am not.

"I will now go home and speak with my doctors about further plans. I miss my tennis and my fans and can't wait to be back."