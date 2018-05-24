Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Stephens out in Nuremberg, Stosur wins Strasbourg final rematch

    Even the weather could not save Sloane Stephens from elimination on Wednesday, while Daria Gavrilova was again frustrated by Sam Stosur.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 24 May 2018, 01:36 IST
    51
    SloaneStephens - cropped
    American star Sloane Stephens

    Top seed Sloane Stephens crashed out of the Nuremberg Cup on Wednesday, while defending Internationaux de Strasbourg champion Sam Stosur again got the better of Daria Gavrilova.

    Stephens' first-round clash with Yulia Putintseva had been halted by bad light at 3-3 in the third set on Tuesday night, with play commencing the next day.

    And the US Open champion, who had been struggling, could not arrest her opponent's momentum as Putintseva sealed a shock 5-7 6-4 7-6 (7-3) triumph.

    Putintseva had been set to face Alison Riske in the last-16 later in the day, but rain this time interrupted the schedule, limiting the tennis played in Germany.

    Sixth seed Sorana Cirstea still found time to defeat Madison Brengle, while Heather Watson was dumped out to teenager Fanny Stollar 6-3 6-3 and Kirsten Flipkens overcame Nadia Podoroska 7-6 (8-6) 6-2.

    In Strasbourg, a repeat of the 2017 final brought the same result as Stosur downed Gavrilova.

    The all-Australian tie ended 6-3 6-4 in Stosur's favour after she fought back from 4-1 down in the second set, winning five games in succession to remain on course for consecutive titles.

    The 34-year-old could well be set for a final meeting with top seed Ashleigh Barty, who advanced to the last eight by seeing off Pauline Parmentier 6-1 6-4.

    Fellow seeds Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Su-Wei Hsieh are also through to the quarter-finals.

    Top seed Stephens struggling at Nuremberg Cup
    RELATED STORY
    Buzarnescu battles through as McHale impresses in Nuremberg
    RELATED STORY
    Ostapenko to face Stephens in Miami final
    RELATED STORY
    Stephens stunned in quarters as Tsurenko keeps title...
    RELATED STORY
    Stephens' comeback steamrollers Azarenka en route to...
    RELATED STORY
    Venus ousts defending champ Konta, Ostapenko joins Kerber...
    RELATED STORY
    Stephens survives in Acapulco, Tsurenko eases through to...
    RELATED STORY
    Resurgent Stephens thrashes Kerber
    RELATED STORY
    Resurgent Stephens downs Ostapenko to take Miami title
    RELATED STORY
    Madrid Masters: Pliskova wins late night thriller 
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...