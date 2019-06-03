×
Thiem pulls off sensational tweener in victory over Monfils

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    03 Jun 2019, 21:06 IST
DominicThiem - cropped
Dominic Thiem in action against Gael Monfils

Dominic Thiem returned to the French Open quarter-finals in style as he defeated Gael Monfils on Monday.

Last year's beaten finalist advanced in straight sets, 6-4 6-4 6-2, and thrilled the Court Philippe-Chatrier crowd with some breathtaking efforts.

Monfils weighed in, too, but Thiem produced perhaps the best shot of the tournament so far in the third set.

Home favourite Monfils looked to have caught the fourth seed short with a lovely drop shot and then again appeared to have won the point as he reached Thiem's cute return.

But the Austrian raced towards the back of the court and executed a glorious tweener that zipped over the net and landed just inside the baseline.

It was a shot befitting Thiem's performance in the last 16 and Monfils could only applaud his opponent as he became the last Frenchman to exit the tournament.

Thiem explained on court: "There was no other choice to play that ball! Of course, it was so lucky that it went in. When a ball like this goes in, it's always a hot shot."

He will play Karen Khachanov or Juan Martin del Potro in the quarter-finals.

