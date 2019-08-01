×
Thiem through but Lajovic loses out at Generali Open

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    01 Aug 2019, 02:10 IST
Thiem - cropped
Dominic Thiem progressed into the Generali Open quarter-finals

Dominic Thiem had little trouble progressing into the quarter-finals of the Generali Open but second seed Dusan Lajovic bowed out on Wednesday.

With the top two seeds handed byes into the second round, French Open finalist Thiem made light work of wildcard Sebastian Ofner 6-3 6-2.

World number 26 Lajovic had no such luck against Jeremy Chardy, however, with the Frenchman coming out on top 3-6 6-4 6-3.

Chardy won 82 per cent of points behind his first serve and came from a break down in the third set to triumph.

Third seed Fernando Verdasco, who will face Lorenzo Sonego in the last eight, beat Jozef Kovalik 6-4 7-6 (9-7), while Pablo Cuevas surrendered the first set but rallied to overcome wildcard Dennis Novak.

Youngster Casper Ruud followed up an impressive performance against Pablo Carreno Busta on Tuesday with a straight-sets triumph over Matthias Bachinger.

Going up against Thiem in the quarters will be Pablo Andujar, who bettered Kitzbuhel resident and two-time champion Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4 6-4.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas eased past compatriot Jaume Munar in Wednesday's other match.

