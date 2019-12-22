Winless everywhere else, Alexandrova lands Limoges hat-trick

Ekaterina Alexandrova continued her love affair with the Open de Limoges as she captured her third title at the French tournament.

The 25-year-old Russian triumphed in 2016, 2018 and on Sunday experienced the familiar feeling of victory at the WTA 125k event when she swept to a 6-1 6-3 success over Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

She won in just 56 minutes, dropping serve only once in a dominant display.

Alexandrova broke into the world's top 50 for the first time in 2019 and entered this week at number 42, but Limoges remains the only event at this level or higher where she has tasted trophy success.

Bravo a Ekaterina Alexandrova qui remporte l’edition 2019 de l’Open BLS de #Limoges ! Felicitations egalement a la finaliste Aliaksandra Sasnovich pour son parcours cc @OpenWTALimoges pic.twitter.com/C3f5PfGYVl — Ville de Limoges (@VilleLimoges87) December 22, 2019