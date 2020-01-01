Eagles sign RB Elijah Holyfield - son of former boxer Evander

Elijah Holyfield in preseason action for the Carolina Panthers

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading into the NFL playoffs with a new running back on their active roster after signing Elijah Holyfield.

Undrafted Georgia product Holyfield, the son of former two-weight boxing world champion Evander Holyfield, spent the regular season on the Carolina Panthers practice team and became available after they opted against offering him a reserve future contract on Monday.

The rookie tailback will provide additional depth as Miles Sanders (ankle) and Jordan Howard (shoulder) head into the postseason with niggling injuries.

Philadelphia also announced on Tuesday defensive end Daeshon Hall has been placed on injured reserve after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday's 34-17 win over the New York Giants.

The Eagles will take on the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

Roster Move: #Eagles have signed RB Elijah Holyfield and placed DE Daeshon Hall on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/wlVFFUB6ao — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 31, 2019