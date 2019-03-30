×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Gronkowski backed for WWE by former Patriot-turned-wrestler Moose

Omnisport
NEWS
News
153   //    30 Mar 2019, 10:18 IST
gronkowski-rob-03292019-getty-ftr.jpg
Rob Gronkowski

Former NFL player Quinn Ojinnaka believes Rob Gronkowski could make the transition from American football to the WWE.

Gronkowski's future is not in the NFL after announcing his retirement, having led the New England Patriots to Super Bowl victory last season.

The 29-year-old and three-time Super Bowl champion spend nine seasons in the league and is regarded as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

Ojinnaka – a former Patriot and team-mate of Gronkowski in 2010 whose ring name is Moose – made the transition from the NFL to the WWE and could see the New England star doing the same. 

"I think Gronk's going to sign with WWE, but he's not going to make it his next career," Ojinnaka said, via Sports Illustrated. "He can have a big match at WrestleMania or SummerSlam, but I know Gronk.

"People need to understand that his body has been through hell. Gronk can't make this a career, but he can have a couple great matches."

Gronkowski has suffered a sprained ankle, a broken left forearm, ongoing back issues, a torn anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament, a knee sprain, hamstring injury and more throughout his time in the NFL.

"If Gronk were healthy, he would have made a perfect wrestler," Ojinnaka added. "He's athletic, has size, and he is so charismatic. But his body has been through way too much."

Ojinnaka started training for a professional wrestling career in 2012 and made his debut in 2014.

Advertisement

He went as far as comparing the two head honchos alluding to the fact if Gronkowski can play under head coach Bill Belichick, he can play — or in this case perform — for anyone.

"Bill Belichick is the equivalent of 10 Vince McMahons mixed into one," said Ojinnaka. "There is no one else like Belichick."

Gronkowski tallied 521 catches, 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in 115 career regular-season games. He exited as the Patriots' career leader in touchdowns and is tied for the second-most receiving scores in postseason history (12).

He also earned five Pro Bowl selections, four first-team All-Pro honours and the award for the 2014 NFL Comeback Player of the Year. And in the postseason, he had few peers. Gronkowski retired as the NFL's postseason leader among tight ends in catches (81), receiving yards (1,163) and receiving touchdowns (12). Only Jerry Rice has more touchdown catches in the playoffs than Gronkowski. 

Omnisport
NEWS
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon says WWE's doors are always open for Rob Gronkowski
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: 29-year-old returning after 2 years for Championship match at Wrestlemania 35?
RELATED STORY
4 WCW blunders which were also done by the WWE
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 Surprise appearances or returns that can happen
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who were released for surprising reasons
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch blasts rumours of NFL star coming to WWE, doesn't spare Ronda
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 Ways WWE can shock us
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals the "perfect" spot for Conor McGregor in WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE History: 4 superstars who made huge sacrifices for the company
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Former TNA Champion signs with WWE
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us